Cape Town will waive entry fees at 16 nature reserves from 27 to 30 November 2026 for the Great Southern BioBlitz, a Southern Hemisphere-wide citizen science survey using the iNaturalist app.

Cape Town residents and visitors will get free entry to 16 City nature reserves over four days this November. The free access runs from Friday, 27 November, to Monday, 30 November 2026.

Great Southern BioBlitz Survey Overview

It is part of the Great Southern BioBlitz, a major biodiversity survey across the Southern Hemisphere. During these four days, people are encouraged to photograph and document local wildlife. The Great Southern BioBlitz is the largest annual citizen-driven biodiversity survey in the Southern Hemisphere. It aims to record as many species as possible within the designated timeframe.

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Participants observe, photograph and upload evidence of wild plants, birds, insects, reptiles, fungi and other living organisms. Cape Town's nature reserves will be completely free to enter during the BioBlitz period.

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However, other recreational activities and permitted activities inside the parks will still carry their usual charges. You do not need to be a wildlife expert to take part. SANBI supports the iNaturalist platform, and no specialised training is required. All you need is a smartphone, curiosity and a willingness to explore.

Using iNaturalist App To Join

To join, download the free iNaturalist app or create an online account. Then visit a nature reserve or explore your neighbourhood.

Finally, upload your observations to iNaturalist. Residents are encouraged to document the diverse flora and fauna that call Cape Town home. These range from vibrant fynbos vegetation to elusive reptiles, insects and diverse fungi. The event works like a treasure hunt where the prizes are discoveries of wild plants and animals.

Some species have impressive camouflage skills that make them difficult to spot. Every observation uploaded creates a valuable data point for scientists and conservationists. The City of Cape Town uses this event to show its commitment to conserving its unique environment. It also aims to foster deeper community involvement in environmental stewardship.

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Scientific Data From Citizen Observations

By removing financial barriers, the municipality hopes to attract a broader demographic of citizens. The data collected over these four days will help researchers understand population trends and ecological health. This provides critical insights that support long-term conservation strategies. This collaborative approach bridges the gap between everyday citizens and professional scientific research.

It highlights the importance of public participation in preserving local biodiversity. To track Cape Town's contribution to the Southern Hemisphere-wide event, visit the City's dedicated project page on iNaturalist. This allows participants to see real-time updates and compare local findings with data collected across the continent. The free entry applies only to the 16 participating nature reserves.

Visitors should note that standard operational costs for other services remain in place.