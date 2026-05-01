Cape Town Launches Coastal Dune Maintenance to Combat Erosion and Protect Ecosystems

Cape Town begins annual sand dune reshaping project to prevent erosion and maintain coastal health, alongside other pressing local issues.

Cape Town is set to commence a large-scale coastal maintenance initiative across multiple beaches starting in May, aiming to preserve the natural dune systems and mitigate erosion risks.

The City of Cape Town has announced that the project, part of its annual coastal management program, will involve reshaping sand dunes along several beaches, including those on the False Bay and Atlantic coasts. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, 4 May, and continue through the end of the month. According to municipal officials, the primary objective is to redistribute accumulated sand back into the ocean to maintain ecological balance.

The process includes lifting frontal nets at the base of the dunes, which are designed to capture wind-blown sand, and then relocating the clean sand below the low water mark. This method helps sustain the coastal ecosystem while preventing further erosion. The initiative is a critical component of the city’s broader strategy to protect its shoreline from environmental degradation.

Meanwhile, unrelated to the coastal project, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA recently conducted a rescue operation in Philippi, where 16 animals—including 14 dogs, a pig, and a bird—were seized from a property due to severe neglect. The animals were found in deplorable conditions, highlighting ongoing challenges in animal welfare enforcement.

Additionally, investigative journalism from Carte Blanche has exposed a long-abandoned housing project linked to the Kusile Power Station, raising questions about public infrastructure mismanagement. These developments underscore the diverse challenges facing Cape Town, from environmental conservation to social and infrastructure issues





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Cape Town Coastal Maintenance Sand Dunes Erosion Animal Welfare

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