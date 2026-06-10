Cape Town Joins World Marathon Majors, First African Race in Elite Series

Cape Town has been admitted to the World Marathon Majors, becoming the first African marathon in the elite circuit. The move follows a record‑breaking race in May and is expected to generate about $49 million in economic activity for the city.

Cape Town has secured a historic place in the world of long‑distance running by being admitted to the World Marathon Majors , the elite series that crowns the most prestigious city marathons on the planet.

The announcement, made on Wednesday by the governing body of the series, marks the first time an African race will sit alongside the six current members - London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Berlin and Tokyo - as well as the newer addition of Sydney. The decision is being hailed as a milestone for the continent, reflecting both the growing depth of African marathon talent and the city's reputation for offering a spectacular backdrop of mountain and ocean scenery, vibrant cultural life and a warm welcome from its residents.

The inclusion follows a successful pilot edition of the Cape Town Marathon held in May, which attracted a world‑class field and generated considerable excitement among athletes and spectators alike. Double Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya, at the age of 41, made his debut on African soil, finishing sixteenth with a time of 2:13:29.

The race was ultimately won by Ethiopia's Mohamed Esa, who shattered the previous course record by running 2:04:55 - the fastest marathon ever recorded on African terrain. His compatriot Yihunilign Adane finished a close second in 2:04:59, while Kenyan Kalipus Lomwai took third place in 2:05:06; all three athletes posted personal bests, underscoring the high‑quality competition that the Cape Town route can produce.

City officials and marathon organisers were quick to highlight the broader impact the Major status is expected to have on the South African economy. Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill‑Lewis described the achievement as the culmination of years of persistent lobbying and meticulous planning, noting that inclusion in the World Marathon Majors will bring an estimated US$49 million in direct spending on travel, accommodation, food and related services during the event.

The mayor also emphasized the potential for lasting benefits, such as increased international tourism, enhanced global visibility for the city's sporting infrastructure, and expanded opportunities for local businesses. The marathon's inclusion comes after a 2025 edition was forced to be called off because of dangerous high‑wind conditions that posed a safety risk to participants.

Organisers have now put robust contingency plans in place to ensure that future races can proceed safely, regardless of weather challenges, reinforcing Cape Town's commitment to delivering a world‑class marathon experience. The addition of the Cape Town Marathon to the World Marathon Majors not only diversifies the geographical footprint of the series but also showcases the continent's capacity to host events of the highest calibre.

It is expected to inspire a new generation of African runners, provide a platform for the continent's elite athletes to compete on home soil, and cement Cape Town's reputation as a premier destination for both sport and culture. As the city prepares for its inaugural Major edition, stakeholders are optimistic that the race will become a fixture on the global marathon calendar, offering runners a unique blend of challenging terrain, breathtaking views and a festive atmosphere that only Cape Town can deliver





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