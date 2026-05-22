Cape Town Intensifies Metal Theft Battles: New Measures, Arrests, Shutdowns

The metal theft crisis in Cape Town is escalating, with guards continuing to uncover new strategies to combat the wave of metal theft and vandalism of public infrastructure. This summer, the Metal Theft Unit made 88 arrests, retrieved over 1 km of stolen cables, and extricated more than 800 kg of stolen metal. Intensified patrols, technology, and community tip-offs are key to surpassing the metal theft challenge. The city now has more than 600 scrap dealers and bucket shops operating across the city, fueling the lucrative underground metal market. Authorities are employing CCTV surveillance, drones, and thermal imaging devices to track metal theft occurrences and protect infrastructure. Stronger action may see 42 scrapcioli and 94 bucket shops being closed down starting last July, infringements of by-law violating, illegal trading, and failure to register and to be second-hand items dealers or metal recyclers. Lookouts are essential in identifying illegal activity, highlighting the initiatives working hand-in-hand to combat metal theft occurring in Cape Town.

Metal theft continues to cause major damage in Cape Town , with cities officials finding new measures to combat the rising crime wave. The Metal Theft Unit, a dedicated team, reported 88 arrests, recovering over 1 km of stolen cable and 800 kg of stolen metal over 10 months.

The unit intensified its activities, conducting nearly 6,000 patrols and 1,200 inspections of scrapyards in hot zones, addressing hundreds of public complaints, and issuing numerous fines. Technology, such as CCTV surveillance, drones, and thermal imaging equipment, have been deployed to monitor vulnerable infrastructure and rural landscapes more effectively. The increased focus on hotspots has led to the shutting down of 42 scrapyards and 94 bucket shops last year due to non-compliance, illegal trading activities, or failure to register.

Authorities are expecting prosecutions to bring the criminals to justice. Public tip-offs are vital in bringing illegal operations to light. The campaign has received community support, with residents encouraging officials to report suspicious activity





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Cape Town Metal Theft Scrap Metals Theft Criminology - Law Enforcement Government Scrutiny

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