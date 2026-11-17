The City of Cape Town announces mandatory Level 1 water restrictions beginning December 1, limiting usage to 85 litres per person daily as dam levels drop below year-ago figures.

The City of Cape Town has officially announced that Level 1 water restrictions will commence on December 1, establishing a strict daily limit of 85 litres of water per person. This regulatory measure is being implemented to curb rising demand as current dam levels sit at approximately 70%, a figure that is more than 13% lower than the same period last year. The decision addresses immediate concerns over water availability in the region.

How Water Limitations Work for Residents

Under the new regulations enforced by the City of Cape Town, every individual is permitted to use only 85 litres of water daily for all essential activities, including personal hygiene, cooking, cleaning, and laundry. To help residents visualize this cap, the municipal authority equates the allowance to eight and a half ten-litre buckets. A typical shower using a water-wise nine-litre-per-minute head would last approximately 9.4 minutes under this limit, while filling a standard 150-litre bathtub would consume just 57% of its capacity.

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The restrictions were triggered after the national Department of Water and Sanitation indicated that the Western Cape province would likely face water curbs. This provincial alert followed an assessment revealing a drier-than-usual winter rainfall period across the region. Consequently, the City of Cape Town accelerated its own conservation measures to align with broader provincial safety protocols.

Stakeholder Positions and Current Water Statistics

Leonardo Manus, the executive director for water and sanitation at the City of Cape Town, emphasized the urgency of early intervention. He stated that recent hot weather has pushed collective water use to 951 million litres per day, exceeding the City's target of 860 million litres by 91 million litres. This daily overshoot is equivalent to filling roughly 36 Olympic-sized swimming pools with extra water every day. Manus warned that as temperatures continue to rise, demand is expected to increase further, making current conservation efforts critical.

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The current scoreboard managed by the City of Cape Town indicates a precarious situation. Dam levels are not only around 70% but are significantly lower than the 84.4% recorded on November 2 of the previous year, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation. Manus noted that the administration cannot afford to wait until dam levels become critically low before acting. Implementing Level 1 restrictions provides an opportunity to manage demand early, protect available water resources, and reduce the risk of imposing more stringent restrictions later.

Real-World Impact on Daily Activities and Gardens

For residents managing outdoor spaces, specific guidelines govern irrigation to minimize waste. Sprinklers, handheld hosepipes fitted with trigger nozzles, and drip irrigation systems may be used for a maximum of one hour per day, but only on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Watering is strictly permitted before 09:00 or after 18:00 to reduce evaporation losses. Buckets and watering cans are also allowed for garden use, subject to the same time slots and the one-hour daily limit.

Public and recreational water use is also regulated to ensure fairness and conservation. Sprinkler irrigation of sports fields and public parks is allowed for up to one hour on Tuesdays and Fridays, again restricted to times before 09:00 or after 18:00. Topping up and filling of swimming pools remains permitted, but pool owners must ensure their pools are covered when not in use to reduce evaporation. The City advises using rainwater for top-ups and recovering backwash water where practically possible.

Commercial and informal car washing operations must adhere to specific conservation norms. Private and informal car washes are permitted to use buckets or high-pressure, low-volume equipment. Commercial car washes remain allowed but must follow best-practice water-conservation norms and recycle at least 50% of the water used in their operations. These measures ensure that essential services can continue without disproportionately impacting the municipal water supply.

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National Context and Future Water Allocations

The local restrictions in Cape Town follow broader national actions taken by the Department of Water and Sanitation. Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina previously confirmed a 7% cut to domestic and industrial water allocations across the Western Cape Water Supply System. Additionally, irrigation allocations have been reduced by 15%, effective once gazetted. These precautionary curbs were based on the department's annual assessment, which found combined dam storage at 72.5% on November 2.

The City of Cape Town urges all households, visitors, businesses, and organizations to play a role in this conservation effort. Manus highlighted that small changes in water usage, combined with ongoing City water-saving initiatives, can make a meaningful difference when the community acts together. These measures are designed to prevent a repeat of the severe drought conditions experienced in 2018, when Level 6B water restrictions had imposed a 50-litre limit on residents. By acting now, the City aims to stabilize supply and avoid such extreme measures in the near future.