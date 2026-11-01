Cape Town Greenfields Hope and Fear Index Shows Rising Concerns

New Greenfields Hope and Fear Index reveals Cape Town residents prioritize crime and corruption, yet retain hope in community strength and economic potential despite widespread fear.

The inaugural Greenfields Hope & Fear Index has been released, highlighting that Cape Town residents identify crime, corruption, and the rising cost of living as their primary concerns. Simultaneously, the study reveals that people and communities remain the strongest source of hope for the country's future among the city's population.

Primary Fears Dominate Cape Town Sentiment

The research data indicates that 33 percent of respondents in Cape Town identified crime and corruption as their biggest concern. This was followed by worries regarding the rising cost of living. These issues stand out as the most pressing anxieties for the local populace, overshadowing other socioeconomic factors.

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Despite these significant worries, the index found that people and communities emerged as the most frequently cited source of hope. This positive sentiment was mentioned by 26 percent of respondents. The research examined what gives people hope about South Africa's future, as well as the issues they fear could affect them over the following year.

It is important to note that the survey did not assess voting intentions, party support, or satisfaction with the City of Cape Town. The focus remained strictly on the emotional and psychological landscape regarding national and local issues. The findings suggest that concern about the country's direction is widespread, although many respondents still retain hope for its future.

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Sources Of Hope And Economic Outlook

Nationally, 73 percent of those surveyed said they were fearful or very fearful. This figure is higher than the 49 percent who described themselves as hopeful or very hopeful. In Cape Town specifically, the numbers show a similar trend. Seventy-one percent said they were fearful or very fearful, while 52 percent reported feeling hopeful or very hopeful.

Economic growth and opportunity were identified as a source of hope by 16 percent of respondents. This suggests that while fear is prevalent, economic potential remains a key driver of optimism. Additionally, 10 percent pointed to progress they could see in their daily lives or communities.

Other sources of hope included the country's potential and sport's ability to unite the nation. Both of these factors were cited by 3 percent of respondents each. These figures highlight the role of social cohesion and national identity in fostering a sense of hope among citizens.

Minority Views On Change And Faith

Beyond the leading concerns and primary sources of hope, smaller segments of the population pointed to specific areas for optimism. Investment in youth, young people driving change, faith in God, and technology and innovation each accounted for 2 percent of responses.

These smaller percentages indicate that while structural and spiritual factors are important, they are not the primary drivers of hope for the majority. The data reflects a diverse range of beliefs and perspectives within the Cape Town community regarding the path forward.

Deeper Concerns And Leadership Critique

Beyond the leading concerns, 7 percent of Cape Town respondents identified weak economic growth as a major worry. Six percent cited poor government or leadership, and 4 percent pointed to youth unemployment.

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These figures provide a nuanced view of the dissatisfaction felt by a portion of the population. They suggest that while crime and corruption are top of mind, systemic issues like leadership quality and economic stagnation are also significant sources of anxiety.

Methodology And Expert Commentary

Greenfields Research CEO Dr Neil Lilford commented on the findings. He noted that many South Africans believe the country is in serious trouble while desperately wanting it to succeed. Hope and fear are not necessarily opposing positions. Often, they are experienced by the same person.

The survey distinguished between hope for South Africa's future and fear that particular concerns would have a personal impact on respondents over the following year. Lilford emphasized that politicians and business leaders often claim confidence is returning. However, wanting a better future is not the same as believing one is coming.

The Greenfields Hope & Fear Index was conducted in September 2026 across five major metropolitan areas. It used computer-assisted telephone interviews with 1,291 respondents nationally. The Cape Town sample consisted of 272 respondents. The detailed findings on sources of hope and concerns were based on different sample sizes. Two hundred and fifty respondents answered the questions about hope, and 272 about their concerns.

Participants were asked open-ended questions about what gave them hope and what worried them. They were then asked to rate how hopeful or fearful they felt. Lilford said the research was conducted with local government elections approaching. However, elections did not emerge spontaneously in respondents' open-ended answers. The questions were designed to explore longer-term hopes and concerns about what could affect people over the year ahead. The index does not measure voting intentions, support for political parties, or public perceptions of the City of Cape Town's performance.