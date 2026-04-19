Cape Town Grapples with Planned Water Disruptions Across Multiple Suburbs

The City of Cape Town is implementing essential infrastructure maintenance, leading to scheduled water supply interruptions in various suburbs throughout the week. Residents are advised to prepare for potential low pressure or complete water outages as critical valve replacements, main connections, hydrant repairs, and pressure management tests are conducted.

The City of Cape Town is set to implement planned water supply disruptions across several suburbs this week as its Water and Sanitation Directorate undertakes crucial infrastructure maintenance. These essential works are designed to ensure the continued reliability and efficiency of the city's water network. The scope of the work includes vital tasks such as valve replacements, the connection of new water mains, necessary hydrant repairs, and rigorous pressure management testing. Such activities, while necessary for long-term service delivery, will inevitably impact residents in the affected areas.

A significant schedule of work is planned for Wednesday, April 22nd, commencing at 09:00 and concluding at 14:00. This period is designated for test shut-offs, meaning that during these hours, some residents may experience a complete loss of water supply, while others might notice a significant reduction in water pressure. The specific areas scheduled for these interruptions on this date include a range of streets: Upper Orange Street, Alexandre Avenue, Belvedere Avenue, Belmont Avenue, Montrose Avenue, Rose Mount Avenue, Sir George Grey Street, Wynyard Street, Sophia Street, and Forest Road. This comprehensive list allows residents to proactively manage their water usage during the specified timeframe.

The City urges all affected households to store adequate water for essential needs ahead of the scheduled works to mitigate any inconvenience. Further planned disruptions are also anticipated in other key areas. Residents in Strandfontein Road, Second Avenue, Buck Road, and Fifth Avenue are advised that they too may experience a period of either low water pressure or a complete absence of water during the testing and maintenance operations. The exact timings for these specific disruptions were not detailed in the provided information, emphasizing the need for continuous vigilance and preparedness.

The City of Cape Town's Water and Sanitation Directorate is committed to minimizing the duration of these outages and will strive to restore full service as swiftly as possible once the maintenance is complete. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through the City's official communication channels for any updates or changes to the schedule. The implementation of these upgrades is a testament to the City's ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance its vital water infrastructure for the benefit of all its citizens.





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Cape Town Water Outages Planned Water Disruptions Infrastructure Maintenance Water Supply Suburb Guide

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