Cape Town political parties have until 18 November to remove election posters or face R123.48 per item charge

The City of Cape Town has reminded political parties and independent candidates that all election posters and banners must be removed by Wednesday, 18 November or the City will remove them and charge the party. Residents can report contraventions in writing to Deputy Municipal Electoral Officer Catherine Overmeyer.

Political parties and independent candidates in Cape Town have until Wednesday, 18 November to remove all election posters and swivel banners. The City of Cape Town issued the reminder after the final election results were delivered on Sunday, 8 November by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

The deadline applies to all election posters and banners, as well as the string and plastic fasteners used to put them up. The City said political parties and independent candidates who contested the 2026 Local Government Elections must ensure that all election material is removed on or before this date.

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The City had distributed rules for posters and swivel banners during voter registration, general election and by-election processes for 2026 to all registered political parties a few weeks before the local government elections. Parties and independent candidates are required to ensure that all election material is removed by the deadline. The City warned that posters and banners left behind after 18 November will be removed by the City at the political party's cost.

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Removal Deadline and Costs

The charge for removal is R123.48 per poster or banner, excluding VAT. This means parties could face additional costs for any items not taken down by the deadline. Residents are also encouraged to report contraventions or complaints about party political posters and swivel banners in writing. Complaints should be directed to the Deputy Municipal Electoral Officer, Catherine Overmeyer.

The City said the reminder is part of its enforcement of the rules that were provided to parties ahead of the elections. Political parties and independent candidates are expected to comply with the cleanup requirement. Failure to remove the material by the deadline will result in the City stepping in to remove it and charging the responsible party. The City has made it clear that the cost of removal will be borne by the political party.

The final election results were delivered on Sunday, 8 November by the IEC, triggering the start of the poster removal period. Parties now have until Wednesday, 18 November to complete the removal of all campaign material. The City's reminder covers all election posters and banners, as well as the string and plastic fasteners used to attach them. The rules apply to all registered political parties and independent candidates who contested the 2026 Local Government Elections.

Residents Can Report Contraventions

Residents who spot posters or banners still up after the deadline can report them in writing to Catherine Overmeyer, the Deputy Municipal Electoral Officer. The City has encouraged the public to submit any contraventions or complaints in writing.