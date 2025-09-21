Cape Town Gears Up for Proteas' ICC World Test Champions Victory Parade

Cape Town is set to host a victory parade to celebrate the ICC World Test Champion Proteas' recent triumph. The event, led by captain Temba Bavuma, will take place on September 26th, offering fans a chance to salute their cricket heroes. The parade will start at the Grand Parade and wind through the city's CBD, with entertainment and a meet-and-greet session planned. Authorities have advised of road closures and encourage businesses to support the celebration.

Cape Town is buzzing with anticipation as the ICC World Test Champion Proteas prepare to bring their Mace Tour to the vibrant Mother City. This celebratory parade, led by the esteemed captain Temba Bavuma and his triumphant squad, is scheduled for Friday, 26th September, providing an invaluable opportunity for fans to line the streets and offer a heartfelt salute to South Africa ’s cricket heroes.

City officials have officially confirmed the commencement of festivities at the historic Grand Parade. From this iconic starting point, the team bus will embark on a carefully planned route that winds its way through the heart of the central business district, ensuring maximum exposure and accessibility for the cheering crowds. This momentous occasion follows a truly remarkable season for the Proteas, characterized by a string of impressive series victories against both the formidable Australian and English teams. The season culminated in a crowning achievement, the acquisition of South Africa’s first ICC trophy in over two decades, a testament to the team's unwavering dedication and exceptional skill.\Cricket South Africa, in collaboration with the City of Cape Town, is working diligently to ensure the parade is a seamless and inclusive experience for all residents and visitors. Preparations are well underway, with entertainment at the Grand Parade scheduled to commence from 11:00 am. This will be followed by a highly anticipated fan meet-and-greet session, offering supporters a chance to interact with their cricket idols before the players board the specially designed open-top bus. The bus is slated to depart at 1:00 pm, embarking on a predetermined route designed to maximize the visibility of the team and ensure the parade is accessible to the broadest possible audience. The route will navigate through some of Cape Town's most iconic streets, including Darling Street, Adderley Street, Wale Street, Long Street, Buitensingel, Loop Street, Strand Street, and conclude back along Adderley Street, passing the bustling Cape Town Station. This strategically chosen route will allow fans from all walks of life to gather and participate in the joyous celebration, creating an atmosphere of unity and national pride. The meticulous planning underscores the city's commitment to providing a memorable and well-organized event, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.\Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith, has issued a passionate call to action, urging Capetonians to come out in full force to support and celebrate the Proteas. Alderman Smith stated that the Proteas have delivered an extraordinary year, filled with achievements that have brought immense pride to the nation. He emphasizes that this event presents an exceptional opportunity to celebrate the team's remarkable success, particularly the historic ICC World Test Champions victory, marking South Africa’s first ICC title in over two decades. Furthermore, Alderman Smith has extended an invitation to businesses within the CBD, encouraging them to allow their staff the freedom to step outside and participate in the celebrations, thus helping to fill the streets with an enthusiastic and supportive crowd. Authorities have also issued a comprehensive advisory to residents and motorists, informing them to anticipate rolling road closures within the CBD between the hours of 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. Traffic officials will be strategically deployed to manage diversions and ensure smooth traffic flow, accommodating the designated parade route. The City has reiterated that this event transcends a mere sporting achievement. It's a vital opportunity for all Capetonians to unite in a spirit of national pride, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared joy. The event is expected to be a vibrant display of unity and a testament to the enduring power of sport to bring people together





