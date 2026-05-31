Cape Town Funny Festival Returns for 27th Edition with Top Comics and International Acts

The Cape Town Funny Festival, a beloved winter tradition at the Baxter Theatre, returns from 28 May to 21 June. The 27th edition features South Africa's favorite comedians, international variety acts, and Britain's Got Talent alumni. Performers like Jason Goliath, Alan Committie, Emo Adams, Sean D, and Mike Woodhams promise a spectacular blend of humor and the arts. The festival's enduring appeal lies in its celebration of South African resilience through laughter, a musical theme weaving performances together, and an unmatched live experience.

The Cape Town Funny Festival is back to lift the winter gloom and help audiences forget about the problems weighing on the world. This staple of the Cape Town entertainment calendar opened on 28 May and runs until 21 June at the Baxter Theatre .

The 27th edition brings together some of South Africa's best-loved comics, international variety acts, and standout performers from shows like Britain's Got Talent. Comedian Jason Goliath explains what has kept audiences returning for over two decades: "There's something about this show where it's not just about funny but about the arts, and funny meeting the arts in the most spectacular way.

" He emphasizes South Africans' special sense of humour, a consistent force through tough times: "While the rest of the world has access, and no potholes and electricity all the time, what we have as the most consistent thing is humour. And it's our ability to laugh not only with each other but more importantly at ourselves that has, I think, been the great antibiotic that has helped us survive everything.

" Goliath describes the festival as an unrivalled experience for the price. Regular host Alan Committie serves as Master of Ceremonies this year, and Goliath calls seeing this "comedic genius" in action worth five times the ticket price. The lineup also includes local favourite Emo Adams, Sean D with the Funny Festival band, and international variety acts that "have to be seen to be believed.

" "Sean D and the band open the show and get the pace right. What they also do is give that deep Cape Town injection as well. This year is musically themed, and because this is such a musical city, they set us up to make sure there's a rhythm that forms this golden thread that weaves everything together," Goliath says.

He adds that combining top South African talent with the best of the world, together with Cape Town audiences, creates "goosebump stuff.

" Musical impressionist and Britain's Got Talent finalist Mike Woodhams attests to the show's wackiness and the phenomenal response of Mother City audiences





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Cape Town Funny Festival Comedy Festival Baxter Theatre South African Comedians International Variety Acts Britain's Got Talent Jason Goliath Alan Committie Emo Adams Sean D Mike Woodhams Winter Entertainment Live Performance Humour Arts Festival

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