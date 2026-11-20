The inaugural Cape Town Festival of Lights returns to Meerendal Wine Estate from December 2026 to January 2027, featuring illuminated trails and charity events.

Founders are launching the inaugural Cape Town Festival of Lights at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville, offering a new evening entertainment option for the Western Cape. The event runs from 4 December 2026 to 3 January 2027, with operations scheduled from 19:00 to 23:00 daily. Organizers have confirmed that the venue will remain closed on 25 December and 1 January to allow for seasonal breaks.

Event Origins and Vision

Varsha Bhagwan, the founder of this new annual tradition, expressed a desire to provide more nighttime cultural activities for families and couples. The initiative aims to fill a gap in local entertainment options during the summer months. Bhagwan emphasized the goal of creating a magical atmosphere that appeals to both children and adults seeking date night experiences or social gatherings.

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The concept focuses on using light installations to foster community connection. Organizers hope residents will visit year after year, establishing the festival as a permanent fixture in the city's seasonal calendar. The event is designed to be inclusive, offering a shared space for friends and visitors to enjoy the evening hours together.

Illuminated Attractions and Themes

Visitors will navigate a glowing trail through the estate's grounds, encountering seventy-five illuminated structures across fourteen themed areas. The installation includes a 15-metre Tunnel of Light composed of twenty glowing arches. A prominent 8-metre Christmas tree and a walk-in gift box serve as central photo opportunities for guests.

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The design features an illuminated crescent moon seating area and large-scale African-inspired sculptures. These include representations of an elephant, rhino, lion, zebras, and proteas. The art pieces aim to give the light trail a distinctly local aesthetic that reflects South African heritage. Stage lights pulse in synchronization with music during two nightly performances.

Organizers have kept certain surprises confidential to enhance the visitor experience. The layout allows guests to explore the expansive grounds at their own pace. The Tygerberg Hills backdrop provides a scenic setting for the illuminated displays. The event transforms the historic estate into a vibrant cultural hub after sunset.

Entertainment and Culinary Options

Younger attendees can access Santa's Village, which features festive characters and dedicated activities. The festival offers a wide array of food and drink options from various vendors. Menus include smash burgers, Mexican dishes, pizza, Indian cuisine, Thai specialties, sushi, and bao buns. South African street food is also available for those seeking local flavours.

Sweet treats such as churros, bubble waffles, and ice cream cater to visitors with a sweet tooth. Beverages include coffee, matcha, bubble tea, and mocktails. Guests may also access Meerendal's own food services through Bossa Winelands and 1702 Heritage Kitchen. Artisanal chocolates and confections from Cocoafair Chocolatier provide additional dessert options.

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Charity Initiatives and Ticketing Details

The Wishing Tree serves as the heart of the festival, allowing guests to hang written hopes on the installation. Purchases of wishes support local charities on a weekly rotation. Beneficiaries include the Durbanville Children's Home, Daniel and Friends Fund, NOAH for Neighbourhood Old Age Homes, and Epilepsy South Africa.

Tickets are available through Quicket for specific festival nights. Online pricing is set at R170 for adults, R140 for children aged 3 to 12, and R140 for pensioners aged 60 and older. A family ticket covering two adults and two children aged 12 and under costs R550. Visitors under the age of 2 enter for free.

Gate prices are slightly higher, with adult tickets at R180 and children or pensioner tickets at R150. Last entry is permitted at 22:00, while light shows occur at 20:30 and 22:00 each evening. The festival is situated approximately 20 minutes from Cape Town's city centre. Meerendal, dating back to 1702, provides one of the Cape's oldest wine estate settings for the event.