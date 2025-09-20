Cape Town Extortion Syndicate Dismantled: Six Arrested and Firearms Seized

Police in Cape Town have dealt a significant blow to organized crime, arresting six individuals suspected of running an extortion syndicate in Delft and Mfuleni. The operation resulted in the seizure of multiple firearms, ammunition, and drugs, and links to a double murder are being investigated. The police action brings relief to the affected communities.

Residents of Delft and Mfuleni in Cape Town can breathe a collective sigh of relief as the police have dismantled a notorious six-team extortion syndicate that had been terrorizing the communities. The arrest of six suspects on September 18th marks a significant victory in the fight against organized crime and provides a sense of security to the affected residents.

The successful operation, orchestrated by a collaborative effort between the Anti-Economic Crime Task Team, the Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Policing Team, and Crime Intelligence, resulted not only in the apprehension of the alleged extortionists but also in the seizure of a substantial cache of illegal weapons and narcotics. This decisive action underscores the commitment of law enforcement to protect the community and rid the streets of dangerous elements.\The police raid yielded a significant haul of prohibited items, demonstrating the severity of the criminal activity. The confiscated firearms and ammunition included an AK-47 assault rifle loaded with 28 rounds, one R1 round, a 9mm Makarov pistol with 61 rounds, a Beretta Z88 pistol loaded with 15 rounds, a Norinco Star pistol with 5 rounds, a 9mm pistol with 23 rounds, and a staggering 400 Mandrax tablets. The arrested men now face charges of possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and possession of drugs. Furthermore, the investigation has revealed a potential link to more serious crimes, as five of the six suspects are also implicated in a double murder that occurred in the Stellenbosch area. This discovery further highlights the dangerous nature of the individuals and the importance of their apprehension.\Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, the Western Cape's Commissioner of Police, commended the multidisciplinary team for their successful intervention. She expressed her satisfaction with the arrests and the removal of dangerous firearms from the streets of Cape Town. This proactive approach by law enforcement is crucial for restoring public trust and ensuring the safety of the community.





