Cape Town water usage hits 912 MLD, exceeding 860 MLD target as dam levels drop

Cape Town daily water consumption has reached 912 million litres, surpassing the 860 million litre target, as dam levels fall to 71.7 percent and the City launches its More Summer conservation campaign.

Cape Town water usage has climbed to 912 million litres per day, exceeding the municipal target of 860 million litres by more than 52 million litres.

The City of Cape Town is urging residents, businesses and visitors to use water sparingly ahead of a longer, hotter and drier summer. Current dam levels stand at 71.7 percent, an average of 15 percent lower than the same time last year. The City says consumption needs to drop by at least 10 percent at household level throughout the coming summer and into winter next year.

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Cape Town Launches More Summer Water-Saving Campaign

The City has launched its More Summer campaign to encourage water-wise practices in households and businesses. The initiative aims to sustain dam levels and secure enough water until the next winter rainfall season. About 70 percent of high-volume water use occurs in domestic households, according to municipal statistics. This makes residential water-saving practices especially critical to keeping collective usage below the 860 million litre target.

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The outcome of the National Department of Water and Sanitation annual operating assessment will determine whether formal water restrictions are imposed. Such restrictions would apply to all users of the Western Cape Water Supply System, including the City of Cape Town. Even without official restrictions, the City says responsible water use remains essential because rainfall is unpredictable.

Cape Town has a Mediterranean climate, with most rain falling in winter, and officials want to avoid a repeat of the 2017/18 water crisis and the threat of Day Zero. The City said on Wednesday that summer is loading and there is no need for water savings to dampen the holiday vibes, because using less water does not mean less fun. To help the public, the municipality outlined ten methods to cut consumption.

Top 10 Tips to Reduce Household Water Consumption

These include flushing toilets only when necessary, taking shorter showers or small baths, running washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads, and turning off taps when brushing teeth or shaving. For outdoor use, the City advises using buckets or controlled spray nozzles when washing vehicles rather than leaving hosepipes running. Gardening should use water-efficient nozzles, with watering limited to no more than one hour and only before 9:00 am or after 6:00 pm to minimise evaporation.

Water should be directed at plant roots where possible. The campaign also encourages managing water use during children summer activities and when cooling down in hot weather, while avoiding unnecessary spraying of water. Residents can use a wet cloth to cool down instead. Pool owners are advised to cover swimming pools when not in use to reduce evaporation, recycle backwash water, and use rainwater or alternative water sources for topping up where possible.

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The City reminded the public that permanent water-use regulations under the municipal Water By-law remain in force at all times, even when there are no formal water restrictions. Adherence is needed to help keep collective usage below the 860 million litre target.