Cape Town Claims Second Spot for Best Burger in the World

Cape Town's burger scene has exploded in recent years, with independent spots offering unique culinary experiences. The Zuney Wagyu Burger has become a cult favourite, and the city's strong showing in Time Out's 2026 World's Best Burgers ranking highlights its growing reputation as a food destination.

Cape Town 's food scene has long been praised for its wine farms, seafood and fine dining spots, but now the city is making headlines for something far more comforting, burgers.

The city has claimed the number two spot for the best burger in the world thanks to the wildly popular Zuney Wagyu Burger. The only burger that managed to edge past it was Tokyo's Smash Things Burger, while cities like Madrid, London, Paris and New York followed behind. A win for Cape Town's growing food culture Over the past few years, Cape Town's burger scene has exploded beyond simple takeaway meals and fast-food chains.

Independent burger spots across the city have turned burgers into full-blown culinary experiences, experimenting with wagyu beef, smashed patties, homemade sauces, brioche buns and bold local flavours. The Zuney Wagyu Burger has become something of a cult favourite among locals, regularly attracting long queues and glowing social media reviews. Food content creators on TikTok and Instagram have repeatedly called it one of the city's best experiences.

The international recognition also reflects how Cape Town has quietly become one of Africa's leading food destinations. From street food markets to luxury restaurants, the city continues to build a reputation for offering world-class dining at relatively affordable prices compared to major global capitals. Cape Town was not the only South African city to land on the prestigious list. Johannesburg's Mafia Bite secured the eighth spot globally, proving that South Africa's burger obsession stretches well beyond the coast.

The ranking gives both cities serious bragging rights in an increasingly competitive global food culture where viral food trends and online reviews can instantly turn local restaurants into international attractions. For many South Africans online, the rankings sparked a mix of celebration and playful rivalry between Cape Town and Johannesburg residents. While Capetonians proudly defended their number-two finish, Joburg food lovers argued that Mafia Bite deserves even higher recognition.

Time Out's 2026 World's Best Burgers ranking featured restaurants from across the globe, including Tokyo, Madrid, Montréal, Sydney, Lisbon, Hong Kong and São Paulo. Cape Town's strong showing also highlights how burger culture has evolved from casual fast food into a serious part of the global restaurant industry. Gourmet burgers have become social media stars, travel bucket-list items and signature dishes for many cities worldwide.

For local restaurants, recognition from a major international publication like Time Out could bring an increase in tourism interest and food-focused travel to the Mother City. And for everyday burger lovers? It simply confirms what many Capetonians already believed some of the best burgers on Earth are being served right here at home





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