Cape Town City Meets Milford in Opening Playoff Clash at Athlone Stadium

Cape Town City and Milford FC, both on 54 points after the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship, face off in the first round‑robin match of the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs. City’s unbeaten streak and Jaedin Rhodes’ goal‑scoring form contrast with Milford’s late‑season surge and Menzi Chili’s midfield leadership, setting the stage for a decisive encounter that could shape the promotion race.

As the summer draws to a close, the PSL promotion and relegation playoffs are set to begin, and the first encounter of the round‑robin phase will see Cape Town City take on Milford FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Both clubs finished the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship on an equal points tally of 54, but the circumstances that led them there could not be more different. Cape Town City secured second place after an impressive surge that saw them go eleven games unbeaten from the start of February through to the end of March.

The Mother City side rode that momentum into the final weeks of the season, stringing together three straight victories over Gomora United, Baroka and Leicesterford City to seal their spot near the top of the table. Their consistency was underlined by a late‑season run that left them hungry for a return to the Betway Premiership, a goal that coach Jan Vreman believes is well within reach.

"What I saw this season is that we can beat every team, so I am positive that we can do it," Vreman said in the post‑match press conference. "I don’t think it’s about last season’s experience because it’s very different from what we are doing now and what they had this season.

We are happy to be in the playoffs and they were not happy to be there last season because they were fighting for relegation and there was also a lot of pressure on the group.

" Milford FC, known as the Stallions, entered the final round of fixtures in third place after a hard‑won 0‑0 draw with Hungry Lions on Matchday 30. Their campaign was a roller‑coaster; inconsistent form saw them slip out of the top three after the New Year, but a late resurgence – three wins in their last five matches – propelled them back into contention.

The club finished the calendar year 2025 atop the table, cementing a reputation for bouncing back when the stakes are highest. As the playoffs loom, manager’s expectations are tempered with realism, yet the belief that the team can capitalize on their recent momentum runs deep. Key players for both sides are set to shape the opening clash. Cape Town City will rely heavily on Jaedin Rhodes, whose performances over the past two seasons have made him a fan favourite.

Rhodes was instrumental in the 4‑2 victory over Leicesterford City on the final day of the league, netting a brace that highlighted his knack for delivering when it matters most. Going into the playoffs, he carries that confidence, and his ability to find space in the final third could prove decisive against a disciplined Milford defence. Milford will look to Menzi Chili to anchor their midfield.

The 33‑year‑old number ten combines vision with experience, having been a central figure in the Stallions’ resurgence during the closing months of the season. Chili’s role will be two‑fold: to unpick Cape Town’s well‑drilled midfield structure and to create openings for the forwards. His leadership on the pitch is expected to be vital as the team navigates the pressure‑filled weeks ahead. The upcoming fixture is more than a single match; it is a litmus test for both clubs’ aspirations.

Cape Town City aims to convert a strong league finish into a swift return to top‑flight football, while Milford hopes to leverage their late‑season surge into a promotion‑winning run. Fans can expect a tactical battle, with Vreman’s emphasis on attacking versatility pitted against Milford’s resilient, counter‑attacking approach.

Regardless of the outcome, the game will set the tone for the remainder of the playoff series and could very well determine which side earns the coveted spot in the Betway Premiership for the 2026/27 season





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