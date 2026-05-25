Cape Town City and Milford Face Off in Crucial PSL Promotion Play‑Off Opener

Cape Town City and Milford clash at Athlone Stadium in the first leg of the PSL Promotion/Relegation play‑offs, each riding on strong season finishes and eyeing a return to the Betway Premiership.

The upcoming PSL Promotion and Relegation play‑offs are set to kick off with a decisive encounter between Cape Town City and Milford FC at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

Both clubs entered the final round of the 2025/26 Motsepe Foundation Championship on an equal footing, each having amassed 54 points over the course of the season, and now their rivalry will determine which side advances one step closer to the coveted Betway Premiership. Cape Town City ended their campaign in second place after a remarkable surge in form during the closing months.

A remarkable eleven‑game unbeaten run that stretched into March lifted the Mother City side from mid‑table obscurity into genuine promotion contention. Their momentum carried into the final stretch, where they secured three straight victories against Gomora United, Baroka and Leicesterford City, cementing their position just behind the league leaders.

Meanwhile, Milford’s season was a study in resilience. The Stallions hovered around the top three for much of the campaign, slipped out of the automatic promotion spots after a lean spell in January, and then clawed their way back with three wins in their last five fixtures. A goalless draw with Hungry Lions on Matchday 30 saw them finish the season in third, two points behind City, but still firmly in the play‑off picture





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PSL Promotion Cape Town City Milford FC Motsepe Foundation Championship Play‑Offs

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