Cape Town Braces for More Severe Weather as Emergency Teams Respond to Flooding and Infrastructure Damage

The City of Cape Town is dealing with the aftermath of a severe wind-driven storm that has caused flooding and blocked drains in multiple suburbs, as well as infrastructure damage and power outages. Emergency teams are working around the clock to stabilise affected areas, while authorities assess the extent of the damage and prioritize urgent assistance.

as emergency teams work around the clock to stabilise affected areas. The City’s disaster response teams have been fully activated as communities in both formal and informal settlements continue to bear the brunt of the severe conditions.

The Disaster Risk Management Centre confirmed reports of roofs being torn off homes in Westridge, Mitchells Plain and Hanover Park, highlighting the intensity of the wind-driven storm. Flooding has also been recorded in several densely populated areas, including informal settlements in Khayelitsha, Hout Bay, and Strand, where rising water levels have impacted homes and disrupted daily life. Officials say rapid assessments are underway to determine the full extent of the damage and prioritise urgent assistance where needed.

Across the city, flooding and blocked drains have been reported in multiple suburbs, including Nyanga, Athlone, Mowbray, Manenberg, Phillipi, Bonteheuwel, Ravensmead, Lansdowne, and Dunoon. In some areas, roadways have become impassable, forcing the City of Cape Town to deploy drainage teams to clear waterlogged streets and restore access. Residents have taken to social media to share images of submerged roads and overflowing stormwater systems, with many calling for long-term upgrades to drainage infrastructure in flood-prone areas.

Severe infrastructure damage has also been recorded. In Bellville, a roadway collapse linked to a suspected water burst prompted urgent repair work.

Meanwhile, Chapman’s Peak Drive, one of Cape Town’s most scenic coastal routes, has been closed due to dangerous weather conditions. Chapman’s Peak Drive remains shut as a precaution while authorities assess slope stability and road safety. Weather-related electricity outages have affected several communities, including Gugulethu, Langa, Parkwood, Tafelsig, Hanover Park, and Claremont.

In addition, large tree branches and fallen trees have caused further hazards, including one incident involving electrical wires in Sir Lowry’s Pass. City Energy and Parks teams have been deployed to restore electricity, remove debris, and secure dangerous areas. Recreation and Parks teams have also been working in suburbs such as Goodwood, Durbanville, and parts of the Deep South to clear fallen trees and restore safe road access.

With multiple departments responding simultaneously, authorities say efforts remain focused on restoring essential services while monitoring ongoing weather risks. Residents are being urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay alert as conditions may still change rapidly. On social media, residents have expressed concern about recurring flood damage in low-lying and informal settlement areas, with many calling for stronger long-term climate resilience planning rather than repeated emergency responses.

For many communities, the latest storm is a reminder of how quickly severe weather can overwhelm already strained infrastructure





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Cape Town Severe Weather Flooding Infrastructure Damage Emergency Response Power Outages Recovery Efforts

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