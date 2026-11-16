Cape Town authorities relocated 44 Waterfall baboons to a 2.31-hectare enclosure at Kogelfontein after capturing 45 over two days, sparking protests from about 200 residents and animal welfare activists demanding their release.

Cape Town authorities have relocated the Waterfall baboon troop to a permanent enclosure at the Cape Town Urban Wildlife Centre in Kogelfontein, near Scarborough, prompting protests from about 200 residents and animal welfare activists who gathered outside the facility on Sunday, 15 November.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team, comprising SANParks, CapeNature and the City of Cape Town, confirmed that 45 baboons were captured over two days, beginning Friday, 13 November. A total of 27 baboons were captured on Friday and another 18 on Saturday. Of those captured, 44 were released into the 2.31-hectare enclosure.

Also read Simon's Town baboons adjusting well at Kogelfontein after relocation

Euthanised Baboon And Captive Protests

One elderly female was euthanised following a veterinary examination that revealed serious health complications, including a chest growth, fluid in her bowels and the absence of teeth. As of Sunday's update, one female still needed to be captured, and rangers were monitoring her. The relocation operation was met with tense confrontations when it began on Friday, 13 November, as activists attempted to prevent vehicles transporting baboons from entering the facility.

Sunday's demonstration was largely peaceful, with protesters placing flowers along the enclosure's fence, carrying placards and observing moments of silence for the animals now living in captivity. Noordhoek resident Penelope Georgia was among those grieving at the fence. I'm here to grieve, she told Daily Maverick. It's really heartbreaking to see this and to know they're inside and confined for life.

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Don Pinnock described flowers tied to the fence and people sitting by the road, mourning the troop's loss of freedom. Authorities defended the relocation as a last resort following years of human-baboon conflict, public safety concerns and diminishing natural habitat. The task team said ongoing conflict, shrinking access to low-lying natural habitat and public safety risks left them no choice, calling the operation an alternative to culling.

The relocation of the troops from the urban areas will significantly reduce human-baboon conflict, and improve the welfare of these baboons, as well as the safety and security of the residents in affected communities, the task team said. The plan is based on the principles that baboons are a valuable and integral part of the natural ecology and biodiversity of the Cape Peninsula.

Spca Welfare Oversight And Opposition

It must be noted that there are still over 530 free ranging baboons across the Cape Peninsula and that these troops fulfil a vital ecological role in the ecosystem, the task team added. Authorities say no baboons beyond the Waterfall and Seaforth troops will be brought to the centre. The Cape of Good Hope SPCA rejected suggestions that its presence during the operation amounted to supporting permanent captivity.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA was not involved in the decision to capture or relocate these baboons. We did not authorise the operation, nor did we agree to it or endorse it, the organisation said. The SPCA explained that its inspectors provided independent welfare oversight and did not capture, transport or release any animals. Our position has not changed.

We do not support placing healthy, free-ranging baboons in permanent captivity, it said. The SPCA confirmed that inspectors observed no cruelty during the operation and that three wildlife veterinarians assessed the animals. It defended the euthanasia of the elderly female on medical grounds, distinguishing this from killing healthy animals as a population management strategy.

Following another inspection on Sunday, the SPCA reported that the baboons appeared to be adjusting well but acknowledged that long-term physical, behavioural and social welfare required continuous monitoring. The organisation also defended disabling comments on its social media platforms following personal attacks against inspectors. Criticism is welcome. Misinformation and personal attacks are not, it said.

Beauty Without Cruelty South Africa demanded transparency regarding the relocation permits, calling on CapeNature to release the authorisations, their conditions and reasons for the decision. Being told that a permit exists is not the same as having the opportunity to examine what it authorises, the organisation said. It opposed permanent captivity and called for independent, humane coexistence alternatives to be assessed. Baboon Matters described the relocation as deeply emotional but defended choosing a non-lethal alternative to culling.

Non-lethal Alternatives And Emotional Grief

Baboon Matters opted for the non-lethal option and continues to work to find workable solutions, it said. It also criticised misinformation and confrontational behaviour, arguing that accountability should focus on authorities responsible for historical management failures. Tony Cox condemned the relocation as a devastating loss of wildlife freedom. Something sacred has been lost, he said.

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Wild animals belong in the wild. Their freedom is not ours to grant, and therefore it is not ours to take away. Janis Sinclair questioned the positive portrayal of baboons adjusting to captivity, arguing that natural foraging and movement could not be replaced by artificial structures. Please don't be swayed by the SPCA's posts, she said.

She also warned about potential psychological consequences of decades in captivity. Think ahead: 25 years of depression and suffering. Jamie Pieterse appealed for calm, urging activists to focus on documented evidence and accountability rather than confrontation. Is anger understandable?

Yes. I'm angry too. But anger is not a strategy. Noise is not evidence, Pieterse said.

Contraceptive Implants And Confinement Conditions

The relocated baboons now occupy a 2.31-hectare enclosure featuring vegetation, climbing structures, shelters and freshwater facilities. According to the task team, the females have been given contraceptive implants, and no males were vasectomised. Reproduction will not be permitted. Authorities promise protection and lifelong care in the enclosure, which has vegetation, climbing structures, drinking water and a cooling pond, plus ongoing vet oversight and monitoring of feeding and social behaviour.

The remaining 44 baboons are reportedly adjusting well under 24-hour monitoring. Opponents reject permanent confinement, arguing the objection is not just about moving the troop away from dangerous streets but about ending a free-ranging life instead of changing how people manage the shared space. Daily Maverick reports that primate specialist Dr Dave Gaynor proposed a 10km fence above Simon's Town and Murdock Valley to keep baboons on the mountain, with a private funder offering to help.

The task team's view was that an effective fence would need to stretch 18 km and that the funding on offer would not cover it. Removing the Waterfall troop changes which animals can get into Simon's Town, but protesters say securing food sources would change what draws baboons there in the first place. Bins remain open for business, which seems to be at the heart of the protesters' argument, and it reaches well beyond this one troop.

Even the task team admits the cost of its chosen solution: placing wildlife into captivity is always undesirable. The SPCA has committed to regular inspections, while more than 530 baboons remain free-ranging across the Cape Peninsula.