Legal notices, resignations, and public disputes reveal the costs of inadequate decision-making procedures in the Cape Town baboon capture controversy.

Two weeks after the capture of the Waterfall troop of baboons in Simon's Town, authorities face mounting legal and ethical challenges. The City of Cape Town, SANParks, and CapeNature have been served with a legal notice from the SPCA. This follows two high-profile resignations from the joint advisory group. These events highlight the urgent need for transparent, independent oversight in wildlife management decisions.

Legal Challenges and Advisory Resignations

The SPCA has put the Joint Task Team on notice that it will pursue legal action against any further permanent confinement of healthy baboon troops. This threat comes as the Seaforth troop remains in temporary custody at Simon's Town. Meanwhile, the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute, known as Safcei, has become the second founding member to withdraw from the advisory process. Safcei was established in 2025 to foster constructive engagement between residents, researchers, and animal welfare organizations. Its departure follows the first resignation after staff members were threatened and attacked.

Also read City of Cape Town ramps up leak repairs ahead of water restrictions

Francesca de Gasparis, the director of Safcei, publicly objected to the decision-making process. She cited that expertise was engaged behind closed doors. She also argued that the direction of the decision appeared predetermined. These resignations signal a deepening crisis of legitimacy for the current operational framework.

Procedural Flaws vs Policy Opposition

While some view these objections as simple opposition to the outcome, the core issue lies in the procedure. The Waterfall troop was captured on November 13 and 14. The authorities argue that scientific evidence is indispensable for handling the situation. However, the objectors point to a lack of independent assessment for each troop. The Green Group Simonstown stated it did not join the advisory group to lend legitimacy to decisions it fundamentally questions. This distinction is critical, as it shifts the debate from policy outcomes to procedural integrity.

Advertisement

James Styan, chief of staff to the mayor of Cape Town, provided an account of the decision-making rationale. He emphasized that peer-reviewed evidence supports the wildlife center as the only viable option. The SPCA's Cruise countered that the City has not demonstrated these baboons could not live free. Both sides accept the same facts regarding baboon injuries and deaths. Yet, they weigh these facts differently based on moral values.

Moral Disagreement and Scientific Limits

The disagreement between officials and activists is not primarily scientific. It is a moral disagreement about values. For Styan, the suffering of baboons from dogs, vehicles, poison, and guns weighs heaviest. For Cruise, the loss of freedom for the baboons carries greater moral weight. No further scientific study can resolve this ethical divide. Evidence regarding injuries is indispensable, but it cannot make the final decision. Any such decision is necessarily laden with value judgments that require public deliberation.

The authorities have made it clear that the Seaforth troop is next in line for capture. However, the current lack of an agreed, open procedure for decisions of this moral weight is proving costly. The City of Cape Town, SANParks, and CapeNature face increased scrutiny. They must now address the procedural gaps that have led to this dispute. Transparency and public participation are no longer optional but essential for legitimate governance.

Public Trust and Future Implications

The absence of independent ethical oversight has exposed the consequences of unilateral decisions. The public dispute serves as a warning that scientific data alone cannot legitimize morally complex actions. The authorities have more to gain from establishing a transparent, participatory procedure than from continuing the current approach. Until such a framework is implemented, further captures may face continued legal and social resistance.