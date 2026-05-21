Cape Town Approves Plans to Develop Parking Lot into Mixed-Use Hub

The City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee has approved plans to redevelop a parking lot in Foreshore into a mixed-use site. The project is expected to generate significant revenue, create jobs, and improve the urban environment.

The City of Cape Town ’s Mayoral Committee has approved proposed plans to repurpose a municipal parking lot in the CBD into a mixed-use site in Foreshore.

The parking lot, currently used as an open-air staff parking facility, is located next to the Cape Town Civic Centre. The redevelopment project is estimated to generate an income of R230 million, plus R50 million in annual rates and services revenue to support service delivery. The project is expected to create 3,500 jobs in the construction and related sectors during the development’s construction and life cycle.

Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, highlights the benefits of releasing “underutilised City-owned assets” to boost the local economy, create job opportunities, and improve the urban environment. He emphasizes that this Civic Centre parking site presents a unique opportunity to support inclusive growth while ensuring efficient use of well-located public land for the benefit of all residents.

Councillor Carl Pophaim, Mayoral Committee Member for Human Settlements, points to similar initiatives in Woodstock and Salt River, and the City’s support for provincial-led projects at Buitengracht Street and Artscape. Now that the Mayoral Committee has approved the redevelopment plans, they will submit a report to the City Council for consideration on May 27, 2026.

Once the Council approves the plans, the City will initiate a formal public participation process, allowing residents, stakeholders, and interested parties to share their thoughts, comments, and remarks on the redevelopment.





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Cape Town Parking Lot Mixed-Use Redevelopment Job Creation

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