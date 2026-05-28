Cape Town Approves 693 New Informal Trading Bays to Boost Small Business and Employment

The City of Cape Town has approved the creation of 693 additional informal trading bays across multiple suburbs, aiming to formalise street vending, support entrepreneurship, and address unemployment in a struggling economy.

The City of Cape Town has approved a significant expansion of formal trading spaces, authorising 693 new informal trading bays across key metropolitan areas. This decision, ratified during a council meeting on Wednesday, aims to formalise and regulate street vending in locations including the Central Business District (CBD), Bo-Kaap, Atlantis, Eerste River, Durbanville, and Hanover Park.

For a city grappling with high unemployment and economic hardship, this policy shift represents far more than a bureaucratic update. It offers thousands of Capetonians a pathway to legitimate income generation, business visibility, and entrepreneurial development within a fragile job market where informal trading has become a vital survival mechanism. From fruit sellers near taxi ranks to food vendors at transport hubs, street traders form a critical layer of the local economy, supporting families and sustaining neighbourhood commerce.

The newly sanctioned trading zones encompass high-footfall precincts such as Greenmarket Square, St George's Mall, and the Company's Garden area-places that attract both residents and tourists. According to the City, the initiative is designed to create safer, more organised trading environments while granting entrepreneurs improved access to lucrative customer bases.

Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Growth, Alderman James Vos, hailed the approval as a major milestone for inclusive economic development, stressing that the plans balance necessary regulation with tangible support for traders, ultimately enhancing the experience for customers and visitors alike. Public reaction to the expansion has been predominantly positive, with many residents praising the City for addressing unemployment and the rising cost of living through grassroots economic empowerment.

Social media commentary highlighted the importance of recognising small-scale entrepreneurs rather than focusing exclusively on large investors and corporate entities. Nevertheless, sceptics have raised valid concerns about the fairness of permit allocation, the potential for corruption, and the risk of overcrowding in already congested areas. Specific worries persist regarding trading conditions in parts of the CBD, especially around sanitation, storage, and interactions with law enforcement.

Historically, Cape Town's relationship with informal traders has been strained, marked by periodic crackdowns on unlicensed vendors in the inner city. Trader associations have long advocated for clearer rules, better communication, and greater dignity for those working in public spaces. This latest policy move appears to be a step toward reconciling those tensions. The expansion forms part of a broader strategy that includes the construction of new market infrastructure in Mitchells Plain, Masiphumelele, and Wallacedene.

The City believes upgraded facilities will improve safety, attract more customers, and help small businesses transition from mere survival to sustainable growth. Concurrently, the municipality is reviewing its Informal Trading Policy-the overarching framework that governs street vending citywide. Notably, officials have already commenced consultations with recognised trader associations prior to the formal public participation phase scheduled for later this year, a gesture some traders interpret as a commitment to collaborative governance.

One prominent exception in the current rollout is the Trafalgar Place Flower Market, a culturally significant site where generations of flower sellers have operated. The City confirmed that a separate, tailored trading plan is still under development following feedback from recent trader consultations, with further engagement planned before final decisions on design and management.

Aspiring traders seeking one of the new bays must register via the City's e-services platform and activate the Informal Trading Bay service, using their business partner number from a municipal account. Additionally, the City's Business Hub initiative offers free training and support programmes to help traders strengthen their operations.

While challenges around regulation, space management, and broader economic pressures remain, many in the informal sector view the 693-bay expansion as a symbolic and practical shift toward recognising informal businesses as a permanent, valuable component of Cape Town's economic fabric. The success of the initiative will hinge on transparent implementation, ongoing dialogue with trader groups, and the City's ability to balance order with opportunity in the bustling urban marketplace





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