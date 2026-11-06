Cape Piano 2027: International Competition Announced for March 2027

Cape Piano launches its inaugural international classical music competition in March 2027. Thirty pianists from fourteen nations compete for US$70000 in prizes and performances with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

Cape Piano will host its inaugural international classical music competition in March 2027, featuring thirty young pianists from fourteen countries. The event brings together elite talent selected from over 200 global entries for a prestigious series of performances across Stellenbosch and Cape Town. Organizers confirmed that ticket sales have officially commenced for the festival, which marks a significant addition to the South African cultural calendar.

Competition Schedule and Venue Details

The Cape Piano festival runs from 6 to 17 March, with performances staged at multiple prestigious venues including Stellenbosch University's Endler Hall, Baxter Concert Hall in Rondebosch, and Cape Town City Hall. The opening round begins with a welcome reception at Endler Hall on Saturday, 6 March, followed by the first two competition rounds at the Stellenbosch venue from 7 to 11 March. All thirty selected pianists will perform during these initial stages to determine the field for the subsequent rounds.

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Following the opening rounds, the competition narrows down to twelve semi-finalists who will perform 45-minute solo recitals at Baxter Concert Hall on 12 and 13 March. The final six competitors advance to the closing stage at Cape Town City Hall on 16 and 17 March. These finalists will perform complete piano concertos accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Maestro Daniel Raiskin. The winners will be announced during a prize-giving ceremony on the final evening of the event.

Jury Selection and Prize Structure

The international jury for Cape Piano includes renowned pianists and music specialists Antonio Pompa-Baldi, Charlotte Hu, Michael Lifits, Anthony Hewitt, Tanya Bannister, and Emanuil Ivanov. South African representation on the panel is provided by Francois du Toit, Associate Professor of Piano at the South African College of Music. This diverse group of experts will evaluate the performances to determine the winners of the highly competitive event.

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The total prize pool exceeds US$70,000, with the first-prize winner receiving a substantial US$25,000 award. Beyond monetary rewards, top performers gain access to exclusive international opportunities, including a South African tour. Selected pianists will also perform at the Busoni Festival in Italy, Bachfest in Leipzig, and the Gilmore Rising Stars Series in the United States, providing critical career acceleration for emerging artists.

Artistic Direction and Global Recognition

Artistic Director Nina Schumann expressed high confidence in the lineup, citing the stellar field of competitors and the accomplished conductor Maestro Daniel Raiskin. The Cape Piano festival has received support from the Ferruccio Busoni International Piano Competition and joined the World Federation of International Music Competitions as a Resonance Member. This membership places the new event within a global network of prestigious music competitions, enhancing its international profile and credibility.

Executive Director Alex Andersson stated that the project aims to connect international musicians with local artists to raise the level of classical piano in South Africa. The initiative seeks to make this timeless music more accessible by bringing world-class talent to local stages. Andersson emphasized the goal of letting music loose from the concert hall through shared recitals and masterclasses that bridge the gap between global elite performers and South African audiences.

Community Outreach and Accessibility

Beyond the main competition, the Cape Piano Festival integrates community-focused initiatives such as pop-up recitals and the Piano Graveyard Revival. This specific program restores disused pianos and places them in schools and community venues at no cost, directly benefiting local arts education. Masterclasses are also included in the program, offering educational resources that extend the festival's impact into everyday communities across the Cape.

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Tickets are available through Webtickets, with individual day passes and a multi-event Competition Pass offered to the public. The Competition Pass costs R2,000, providing VIP seating for all competition rounds, semi-finals, and final evenings, along with a program and goodie bag. Organizers note that this pass represents a saving of R850 compared to purchasing individual tickets. Semi-final tickets at Baxter Concert Hall cost R550 per evening.

The finals will be streamed live for international audiences, while recordings of earlier rounds will be available on the Cape Piano YouTube channel. The competition's collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra also features in the city's summer music program, with pianist Emanuil Ivanov performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No.3. This integration ensures that the excitement surrounding Cape Piano extends well beyond the competition dates, enriching the broader cultural landscape of Cape Town.