South Africa's Cape of Good Hope has bagged a spot on a list ranking the world's most 'worth it' attractions. The Cape of Good Hope achieved a respectable 16th place ranking, sitting between Australia's Uluru sandstone rock and Egypt's Valley of the Kings.

Cape of Good Hope shines on world's most 'worth it' attractions list South Africa 's Cape of Good Hope has bagged a spot on a list ranking the world's most 'worth it' attractions.

Find out where it placed. Another day, another South African attraction receiving global recognition. This time, it's the Cape of Good Hope getting the nod. Most recently, InsureandGo - a travel insurance company in England - released a list dubbed The World's Most 'Worth It' Attractions, based on an analysis that they conducted.

After combing through over three million travel reviews, they were able to pinpoint the top 20 attractions in the world right now. Here's how the Cape of Good Hope fared. Out of the 20 destinations that made the final list, the Cape of Good Hope achieved a respectable 16th place ranking. It sits between Australia's Uluru sandstone rock (14th place - 14.6%) and Egypt's Valley of the Kings (17th place - 13.4%).

This attraction is popular among hikers and nature enthusiasts. The Cape of Good Hope is often referred to as the southernmost tip of Africa, though that honour belongs to Cape Agulhas.

Nevertheless, it's renowned among residents and tourists for its scenic vistas and recreational activities such as fishing, hiking and surfing, which is also enjoyed by hiking and picnicking enthusiasts. Additionally, you will find a wide array of fynbos vegetation and fauna in abundance. Strong contenders, indeed, which makes the Cape of Good Hope's placement all the more impressive (and totally worth it! ).

It also shows how South Africa continues to capture the world's attention, thanks to its array of stunning landmarks and locations





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Cape Of Good Hope South Africa Travel Attractions Worth It

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