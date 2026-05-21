Cape Independence Advocacy Group Declines Trumps Refugee Bid, Calls for Alternative Solution

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group, an organisation lobbying for the Western Cape to become a separate entity from the rest of South Africa, has turned down President Donald Trumps bid to help Afrikaners resettle in the US as refugees. They call for a multi-generational future on the African continent and for the US to support the democratic right of the Western Cape to determine its constitutional future.

Cape Independence declines Trumps refugee bid : \' Africa is our home\': The Cape Independence Advocacy Group is calling on President Trump to help them establish a \'homeland\' in SA.

The Cape Independence Advocacy Group has posted an open letter to US President Donald Trump. The Cape Independence Advocacy Group – an organisation lobbying to make the Western Cape a separate entity from the rest of South Africa – has turned down President Donald Trumps bid to help Afrikaners resettle in the US as refugees.

This follows an \"emergency evacuation\" notice sent by the US State Department this week, which revealed it would increase its intake of primarily white South Africans by an additional 10 000 this fiscal year. In it, the advocacy group thanked the US leader for efforts in assisting victims of \"racial persecution\". This included the refugee resettlement programme, which will permit an additional 10 000 into the country.

However, the group politely declined the offer, adding: \"We are writing to you today to ask you to consider an alternative solution. One we believe to be better for Afrikaners, better for South Africas other marginalised peoples. And, most importantly of all from the United Statess perspective, better for you. \" It continued: \"Africa is our home.

We can flee, and it is a statistical fact that many have chosen to do so, but to flee is to surrender. In all sincerity and with great respect, we don want your pity. We want your help and support to defend our people and our civilisation here in Africa. \" Afrikaners and other minority groups do not need a new home.

We love the one we have. We just need to be able to make our own decisions and to decide for ourselves how we want to be governed. As opposed to having that dictated to us. The Cape Independence Advocacy Group went on to call on Trump to assist their endeavours in creating a \"homeland\" which they claimed shared the same \"western character\" as the US.

It added: \"If you want to help Afrikaners and other minorities in South Africa in the way that offers us a multi-generational future on the African continent, we ask that the United States publicly support the democratic right of the people of the Western Cape to determine their own constitutional future through a referendum, and to engage directly with both the South African National Government and the Western Cape Provincial Government to encourage such a process and to emphasise that its democratic outcome should be respected\". \





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Independence Advocacy Group Refugee Bid Doral Trump Homeland Western Character Democratic Right South Africa South African National Government West Coast Provincial Government African Refugee Refugee Resettlement Program Defeat The Purpose Refugee Homeland Western Cape Africa Final Multi-Generational Democratic Outcome

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Business Analyst - Western Cape Cape TownAre you a Power BI expert who thrives on turning complex data into meaningful, business-driven insights? This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional who enjoys working closely with stakeholders and influencing decision-making through impactful visualisation.

Read more »

Senior Project Manager - Western Cape Cape TownAn opportunity exists for an experienced Senior Project Manager to lead the successful delivery of high-value, complex construction projects. The role is responsible for ensuring projects are delivered on time, within budget, and in accordance with strict quality and safety requirements.

Read more »

Business Analyst - Western Cape Cape TownAre you a Power BI expert who thrives on turning complex data into meaningful, business-driven insights? This is an excellent opportunity for a data-driven professional who enjoys working closely with stakeholders and influencing decision-making through impactful visualisation.

Read more »

Scrum Master at Datonomy Solutions - Western Cape Cape TownWe are seeking an experienced Scrum Master to join a dynamic technology and delivery environment. This role will support Agile delivery teams across strategic digital, technology, and business transformation initiatives.

Read more »