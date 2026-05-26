Cape clawless otter found motionless near Hobie Beach restaurant

A mature female Cape clawless otter was found lying motionless in the vegetation next to the coastal walkway in Summerstrand, near the Something Good restaurant. She was treated at a Gqeberha vet and is being monitored for rabies.

A Cape clawless otter was lying motionless in the vegetation next to the walkway on the Hobie Beach side of Something Good restaurant. The otter was found early Tuesday by Tim Shaw and passed on to beachcomber, dog walker and sea conditions guru Johan Fourie, who sent an alert via the open water swimming groups .

In no time, the message was forwarded by swimmer and Wildlife & Environment Society provincial chair Dr Gary Koekemoer to Bayworld stranding co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr, who in turn contacted Slabbert. The otter was lying motionless in the embankment vegetation when he arrived. But once Slabbert tried to bundle her into a net, she displayed some classic otter roly-poly manoeuvres to try escape.

Once bagged she seemed to relax, and she was quickly lifted into a crate and then into Slabbert’s bakkie. The Cape clawless otter lives throughout sub-Saharan Africa, both along the coast and far inland along rivers and streams. But it is designated ‘near threatened’ due to shrinking habitat, pollution and human conflict.

The trigger for a marine rabies issue in SA occurred in the 1950s when rabid dogs crossed over the border from Angola and attacked jackal, which in turn transferred the disease when they went marauding among coastal seal colonies, as they had always done. We don’t have many seals in the sea off Summerstrand and there certainly has been no sign of a rabid one, so chances of this otter having been bitten by such an animal are slim.

However, we will be keeping close tabs on the otter’s recovery. Over the decades, the disease spread through seal populations down the sparsely inhabited Northern Cape coast and then, in the past four years, along the Western Cape coast. In the Eastern Cape, the third confirmed incidence of a rabid seal was reported in February from Cannon Rocks. Anyone who came across a seal or any other stranded marine animal should call the Bayworld-based stranding network on 071-724-2122.

While you’re waiting for us to arrive, please don’t approach the animal — and also please control any dogs that might be with you





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cape Clawless Otter Gqeberha Vet Rabies Shrinking Habitat Pollution Human Conflict Angola Jackal Seal Colonies Northern Cape Coast Western Cape Coast Eastern Cape Coast Rabid Seal Cannon Rocks Bayworld-Based Stranding Network Open Water Swimming Groups Wildlife & Environment Society Provincial Chai Bayworld Stranding Co-Ordinator Dr Greg Hofmey Slabbert

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