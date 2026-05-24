Cannes Film Festival 2026: Notable Attendees and Films

The 79th Cannes Film Festival, held from 12 to 23 May 2026, featured a diverse lineup of films and notable attendees. The main competition jury was chaired by South Korean director Park Chan-wook, while Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu won the Palme d'Or for 'Fjord'. Demi Moore, Lea Elui Ginet, Javier Bardem, and Penélope Cruz were among the many industry figures and actors who attended the festival.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival ran from 12 to 23 May 2026, bringing filmmakers, actors, and industry figures to the French Riviera for cinema's most closely watched showcase.

South Korean director Park Chan-wook chaired the main competition jury, while Romanian filmmaker Cristian Mungiu claimed a second Palme d'Or for 'Fjord'. Jury Member Demi Moore attended various screenings, including 'Paper Tiger' and 'La Vie D'Une Femme'. Other notable attendees included Lea Elui Ginet, Javier Bardem, and Penélope Cruz





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Cannes Film Festival Park Chan-Wook Cristian Mungiu Palme D'or Demi Moore Lea Elui Ginet Javier Bardem Penélope Cruz

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