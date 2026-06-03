CANAL+ Extends Premier Soccer League Broadcast Rights Across Sub-Saharan Africa

The CANAL+ Group has renewed its broadcasting agreement with South Africa's Premier Soccer League (PSL), ensuring live coverage on SuperSport via DStv throughout Sub-Saharan Africa. This extension reaffirms CANAL+'s investment in African sports content after acquiring MultiChoice Group. The partnership supports continued growth, visibility, and development of South African football, leveraging SuperSport's production capabilities to reach millions. Both organizations celebrate the enduring collaboration, with PSL leadership highlighting the league's competitive spirit and continental appeal.

The CANAL+ Group has extended its agreement with the National Soccer League (NSL) to broadcast the Premier Soccer League ( PSL ) live on SuperSport via DStv across Sub-Saharan Africa .

This renewal underscores CANAL+'s commitment to investing in African sports and entertainment content following its acquisition of the MultiChoice Group. The PSL, South Africa's top football league, features competitions such as the Betway Premiership, MTN8, Carling Knockout, Nedbank Cup, and the Motsepe Foundation Championship, which attract large, engaged audiences. SuperSport's production and distribution have helped showcase South African club football continent-wide. The partnership supports ongoing investment in coverage, innovation, and fan engagement.

Both organizations highlight the deal as a cornerstone of their long-term collaboration. PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza emphasized consistency and strong relationships in growing the game. CANAL+ Africa CEO David Mignot noted the extension reflects their dedication to local content post-MultiChoice acquisition, praising the league's competitiveness and leadership





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Premier Soccer League PSL CANAL+ Supersport Dstv Sub-Saharan Africa Multichoice Group Football Broadcasting Sports Rights South African Football

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