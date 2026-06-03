Canal+ Commences Trading on JSE After MultiChoice Takeover

Canal+ has started trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange as part of its takeover of MultiChoice, offering African investors exposure to a combined media entity.

Canal+ has commenced trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange under the ticker CNP, marking the culmination of a six-year strategy to acquire MultiChoice, Africa's largest pay television provider.

The secondary listing involves all 991.9 million shares of Canal+, each with a nominal value of €0.25, on the JSE's Main Board using a fast-track process. The shares are denominated in rand and categorized under the media sector, specifically the radio and TV broadcasters sub-sector. This move allows local investors to maintain exposure to MultiChoice within the larger Canal+ entity and fulfills a key commitment made to South African regulators during the takeover.

The French broadcaster first entered the South African market in October 2020 by purchasing a 6.5% stake in MultiChoice. Over the next four years, it gradually increased its holdings to 35% by February 2024, at which point it made an initial offer to acquire the remaining shares at R105 per share, later raised to R125. By September 2025, Canal+ had gained control of the DStv operator.

The listing on the JSE is a significant milestone, as Canal+ becomes the first major French group to list on the exchange, providing a boost to the local bourse which has experienced a wave of delistings in recent years. The takeover process faced regulatory hurdles due to South African laws under the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) and MultiChoice's own memorandum of understanding, which limit foreign voting rights to 20%.

To address this, the holder of the broadcasting license in South Africa, MultiChoice (Pty) Ltd (LicenceCo), was carved out as an independent entity. As part of the deal, Canal+ committed to spending R20.6 billion over three years on local content production. Since the acquisition, Canal+ has implemented sweeping changes to cut costs and win back subscribers, which have declined by a third from about 14 million.

Notably, the video streaming service Showmax was shut down after investments exceeding R5 billion failed to achieve profitability. At a ceremony at the JSE, Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada emphasized that the listing offers African investors an opportunity to share in the growth of the combined entertainment business





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Canal+ JSE Multichoice Listing Takeover

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