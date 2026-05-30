Canada Names Star-Studded World Cup Squad Amid Injury Concerns

Canada coach Jesse Marsch has announced a 26-man roster for the 2026 World Cup, featuring key players Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David despite injury doubts. The co-host will play all group matches at home hoping to end a winless World Cup history.

Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David are the marquee players in Canada's 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as announced by head coach Jesse Marsch on Friday.

Davies, the dynamic Bayern Munich defender, has been included despite nursing a hamstring injury sustained in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Jonathan David, the Juventus forward, leads the attacking contingent for a Canadian side that has yet to win a World Cup match but has experienced a significant rise in the FIFA rankings over the past several years.

The squad also features key contributors such as Porto midfielder Stephen Eustaquio, Sassuolo's box-to-box midfielder Ismael Kone, the Villarreal pair of Tajon Buchanan and Tani Oluwaseyi, and forward Cyle Larin from Southampton. Several players were named despite lingering injury questions, including Nice defender Moise Bombito, Norwich midfielder Ali Ahmed, Los Angeles FC winger Jacob Shaffelburg, and Promise David, a striker for Union SG in Belgium.

Marsch expressed supreme confidence in the group, stating, "We have really our best group of 26 players that this country has ever assembled at any one time.

" He acknowledged that not every player is at peak physical condition, but emphasized they are close, while also voicing frustration at repeated media inquiries regarding player fitness. The roster reveal was staged dramatically, with each player's name projected onto large banners on Toronto's iconic CN Tower. As one of three co-host nations alongside the United States and Mexico, Canada will play all three of its Group B matches on home soil.

The campaign commences against Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, followed by games against Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver. Canada's World Cup history is brief and winless; in two previous appearances-the 1986 tournament in Mexico and the 2022 edition in Qatar-the team lost all six matches.

However, recent performances signal a new era, most notably a run to the Copa America semifinals in 2024, where Canada was eliminated on penalties by Uruguay in the third-place match. The squad's talisman, Alphonso Davies, is the most prominent injury concern. His current hamstring issue follows a series of muscle problems since his return from an eight-month ACL tear recovery last October.

Marsch explained the selection process, noting that the core group had been identified for some time, with the central challenge being to project which players could approach full fitness and peak form by the tournament.

"Will everyone be 100 percent for the Bosnia match? No, that won't be the case," he admitted, "But we will have a really strong core that will be ready for that match, and we believe we can get stronger as the tournament goes on.

" Jonathan David's role will be pivotal. He is Canada's most expensive footballer ever, having moved from Lille to Juventus on a free transfer last summer after scoring prolifically in France. His game time in Turin has been more limited, but his quality remains undeniable.

The complete squad list includes goalkeepers Dayne St Clair, Maxime Crepeau, and Owen Goodman; defenders Alistair Johnston, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Joel Waterman, Luc de Fougerolles, Moise Bombito, Alphonso Davies, and Alfie Jones; and midfielders Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Ali Ahmed, Nathan Saliba, Liam Millar, Marcelo Flores, Jacob Shaffelburg, and Jonathan Osorio. For viewers, all matches of the tournament will be broadcast live across various DStv packages, including Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, and Access.

Additionally, streaming options are available through DStv Stream, allowing fans to watch matches on supported devices from any location. The app provides a seamless experience for following the action live while on the move, ensuring comprehensive coverage of what promises to be a historic World Cup on North American soil. Canada enters the tournament as a co-host with immense pressure but also with a generation of talent that suggests the team is poised to end its winless streak.

The blend of experienced European-based stars and emerging domestic talent creates a squad with depth and potential. Marsch's challenge is to integrate players returning from injury and forge a cohesive unit that can navigate a difficult group stage. The opening match against Bosnia-Herzegovina will be a seminal moment, setting the tone for Canada's ambitions.

Success will hinge on the fitness of Davies, the sharpness of David, and the ability of supporting cast members like Eustaquio and Kone to control midfield battles. With home advantage across all three group games, Canada aims to leverage the support of passionate crowds in Toronto and Vancouver to achieve a historic result and finally claim a World Cup victory after decades of disappointment





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