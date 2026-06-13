Canada Earns First World Cup Point with 1-1 Draw Against Bosnia and Herzegovina

In a landmark result for Canadian soccer, the men's national team fought back to draw 1-1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. This match, the first World Cup finals game held on Canadian soil, ends Canada's previous record of six losses in World Cup finals play. Cyle Larin's second-half equalizer canceled out Jovo Lukic's first-half header, securing a historic point for the hosts. The game featured strong performances from both goalkeepers and notable defensive stands, including a crucial crossbar clearance by Sead Kolasinac. The draw sets up Canada's next group match against Qatar in Vancouver.

Canada 's men's national soccer team secured a historic first point in World Cup finals history after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto 's stadium on Friday.

The match, the first World Cup finals game ever played on Canadian soil, saw the hosts respond to an early Bosnia lead with a late equalizer. Jovo Lukic put the Bosnians ahead in the first half from a corner kick, sending their small but passionate section of supporters into delirium. For much of the second half, Canada pressed for an equalizer, with several chances going awry.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute when star striker Cyle Larin slotted home to earn a share of the points. The draw ends Canada's winless streak at World Cup finals, having lost all six of their previous matches across appearances in 1986 and 2022. Hollywood celebrities Ryan Reynolds and Mike Myers were among the jubilant Canadian fans in attendance. Canada will continue their campaign against Qatar in Vancouver on June 18.

The game began with both teams feeling out the opposition in the early stages. Canada had the first significant opportunity in the 17th minute when Jonathan David's effort was comfortably held by Bosnian goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. Just past the half-hour mark, Ismael Kone missed a golden chance, sending his shot over the bar and drawing groans from the tens of thousands of fans clad in red. Bosnia, however, remained a threat on the counter and capitalized in the 23rd minute.

From a corner delivered into the box, Lukic rose highest and directed his header past Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan to put his team ahead. The goal ignited the Bosnian contingent, whose chants filled the stadium. The second half was a story of sustained Canadian pressure. The hosts dominated possession and created numerous opportunities but were repeatedly denied by resolute Bosnian defending and Vasilj.

A key moment came when a powerful strike from David seemed destined for the net, only for veteran Bosnian defender Sead Kolasinac to acrobatically deflect it onto the crossbar. As the minutes ticked by, the intensity grew.finally, in the 78th minute, the pressure told. A swift attacking move found Larin in space inside the box, and he coolly finished low to beat Vasilj. The stadium erupted as Canada completed the comeback.

In the final minutes, Canada pushed for a winner but had to settle for the draw, a result that nonetheless marks a milestone for Canadian soccer. Larin, reflecting on his crucial goal, expressed his readiness to contribute when needed, highlighting his historic record of scoring for his country on the grandest stage





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