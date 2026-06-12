Canada Earns First World Cup Point in 1-1 Draw Against Bosnia and Herzegovina

Canada made FIFA World Cup history by securing their first-ever point with a 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Substitute Cyle Larin scored a late equalizer after Jovo Lukic's first-half header gave Bosnia the lead. Both teams now prepare for crucial Group B matches next week.

Canada encountered stiff competition as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, ultimately making history with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

The match, part of Group B, saw Bosnia seize the initiative early through Jovo Lukic's first-half header, set up by Ivan Basic's corner and Sead Kolasinac's flick. Canada responded with persistent pressure but struggled to find a breakthrough until late in the game. Substitute Cyle Larin finally equalized in the 79th minute after a clever pass from Promise David, his shot deflecting into the net. The result marks Canada's first-ever point in a World Cup作为 co-host.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau and Bosnia's Nikola Vasilj made crucial saves throughout, with Richie Laryea hitting the crossbar and Oluwaseyi missing a header. Both teams now prepare for upcoming Group B fixtures: Bosnia faces Switzerland in Los Angeles on June 18, while Canada takes on Qatar in Vancouver on June 19. Canada's journey as a World Cup co-host has been closely watched, with high expectations following Mexico's impressive start.

Despite a slower beginning, the Canadian team demonstrated resilience, creating several scoring opportunities. Jonathan David's early chance in the 17th minute was a key moment, but Vasilj kept the score level. Bosnia capitalized on a set piece, showcasing their tactical discipline. The second half featured end-to-end action, with Canada hitting the woodwork and Bosnia's defense making clearances on the goal line.

Larin's late equalizer sparked celebrations among the Toronto crowd, highlighting the growing passion for soccer in Canada. The draw leaves both teams with a point each in Group B, setting the stage for decisive upcoming matches. Bosnia will look to build on their solid defensive performance against Switzerland, while Canada aims to secure a win against Qatar to boost their knockout stage hopes.

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, continues to deliver thrilling encounters, with fans encouraged to watch live on DStv across various packages or stream via DStv Stream. The tournament not only showcases elite soccer but also promotes the sport across North America





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