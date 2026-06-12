Canada earn first World Cup point with late equaliser against Bosnia and Herzegovina

In Toronto Canada drew 1‑1 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, securing their inaugural point at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Cyle Larin's late strike salvaged a share of the spoils.

Canada missed Mexico's quick start as co‑hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup but made history by earning their first ever point with a 1‑1 draw against group B opponents Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday evening.

The match unfolded with a cautious opening period before a decisive chance arrived in the 17th minute when a loose ball in the penalty area fell perfectly to Jonathan David. The Juventus forward tried a low drive but could not beat Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj. Four minutes later Bosnia took the lead from a set piece.

Ivan Basic delivered an excellent corner, Sead Kolasinac flicked the ball on at the near post and Jovo Lukic headed a glancing finish into the net. Canada pressed for an equaliser and about ten minutes after the goal Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi found himself with a shooting opportunity on the right side of the box, but his effort rose too high and wide.

Canada increased the tempo in the latter stages of the first half and continued the pressure after the break, yet Vasilj produced several crucial saves to keep his side ahead. At the 53rd minute Richie Laryea broke free, surged towards goal and beat the keeper, but his shot struck the underside of the crossbar after a desperate block by Kolasinac{back‑tracking}. Bosnia responded quickly, forcing Canadian goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau to rush off his line to deny Ermedin Demirovic.

Midway through the second half Oluwaseyi headed another chance beyond Vasilj, but the Bosnian defence cleared the danger when Nikola Katic cleared the ball off the line. The deadlock was finally broken in the 79th minute. Promise David displayed an astute touch that set up a chance for the substitute Cyle Larin, who had entered the match to replace Oluwaseyi. Larin controlled the ball, turned and volleyed it home after a slight deflection off a defender, restoring parity.

The final score of 1‑1 gave Canada a historic point in the tournament. Both teams will conclude their group B fixtures next week. Bosnia and Herzegovina travel to Los Angeles to meet Switzerland on Thursday 18 June, while Canada face Qatar in Vancouver early on Friday 19 June. The line‑ups featured Maxime Crepeau in goal for Canada, with defenders A Johnston, L De Fougerolles, D Cornelius, R Laryea, T Buchanan and midfielders I Kone, S Eustaquio.

Substitutes included J Osorio, L Millar, J David and C Larin who entered in the 76th minute. Bosnia's lineup included goalkeeper Vasilj, defenders A Dedic, N Katic, T Muharemovic, S Kolasinac and midfielders I Basic, B Tahirovic, A Memic. Fans can watch all matches live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access, with streaming available on the DStv Stream app for flexible viewing on the go





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