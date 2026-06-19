Canada Clinches Historic World Cup Win Amid Koné Injury as Mexico Tops Group A

Canada secured its first-ever World Cup victory with a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar, moving to the brink of the knockout stage. The match was marred by a severe injury to midfielder Ismaël Koné, who was stretchered off after a reckless challenge. Meanwhile, Mexico sealed top spot in Group A following a late error by South Korea's goalkeeper.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continued with dramatic developments across Group A and Group B. In Group A, Mexico secured the top spot with a tense 2-1 victory over South Korea in Guadalajara.

The decisive moment came from a catastrophic error by South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu, who allowed Mexico's Luis Romo to score the winning goal. This result guarantees Mexico the group leadership and home advantage for the round of 32, where they will face a third-placed team in Mexico City.

South Korea remains in second place with three points, while both the Czech Republic and South Africa are still in contention with one point each, though their qualification hopes hinge on winning their final matches. In Group B, co-hosts Canada took a monumental step toward the knockout rounds by thrashing Qatar 6-0 at Vancouver's BC Place.

This historic victory marks Canada's first-ever win in a World Cup finals match, ending a winless run that stretched across their appearances in 1986 and 2022. A fired-up crowd, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, witnessed a clinical performance highlighted by a hat-trick from Juventus striker Jonathan David, along with goals from Cyle Larin, Nathan Saliba, and a Mohammad Manai own goal.

The win means Canada needs only a point against Switzerland in their final group match to clinch top spot in Group B. However, the celebration was overshadowed by a horrific injury to Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné. In the 51st minute, Qatar's Assim Madibo clumsily challenged Koné, resulting in a severe left leg injury that forced Koné off on a stretcher. Madibo initially received a yellow card but it was upgraded to a red card after a VAR review.

Koné was administered oxygen while being carried from the pitch and bravely waved to the supporters. Coach Jesse Marsch later confirmed that Koné was hospitalized with a suspected broken leg, stating that his staff heard the bone snap and describing the incident as deeply unsettling. He emphasized Koné's importance to the team, calling him a core part of the squad's heart and acknowledging the massive loss.

In other action, Switzerland revived their Group B campaign with a convincing 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina at SoFi Stadium. Johan Manzambi scored twice, and Rubén Vargas and Granit Xhaka added late goals to secure the win. This result keeps Switzerland in strong contention for advancement, as they aim to progress beyond the round of 16 for the first time.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, who had famously upset Italy to reach the finals, now face elimination after managing only one point from two matches. Meanwhile, in Group A, South Africa managed a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic in Atlanta, keeping their qualification hopes alive. Teboho Mokoena converted a late penalty to earn a point for Bafana Bafana after Michal Sadílek had given the Czechs the lead.

Both teams remain in the hunt but will likely need a win in their final group fixtures to secure a place in the last 32





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Canada World Cup 2026 Ismaël Koné Mexico Group A Group B Qatar South Korea Switzerland Bosnia Czech Republic South Africa Jonathan David Jesse Marsch

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