Canada Claims First World Cup Win with 6-0 Victory Over Qatar Amid Injury Concern

Canada recorded a landmark 6-0 triumph over reduced Qatar, propelled by Jonathan David's hat-trick, but the win was marred by a serious injury to midfielder Ismael Kone. The result puts Canada on the brink of topping Group B.

Canada secured a historic 6-0 victory over nine-man Qatar in a Group B World Cup match on Thursday, marking their first-ever win in the tournament.

The game, held at Vancouver's BC Place stadium, was a landmark moment for the Canadian team, with Jonathan David scoring a hat-trick, Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba adding one goal each, and a Qatar own goal contributing to the scoreline. This result puts Canada in a strong position to finish top of the group, needing only a draw against Switzerland in their final match.

However, the celebratory mood was dampened by a serious injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone in the 51st minute. Qatar's Assim Madibo made a clumsy challenge from behind, causing Kone to collapse in agony and clutch his left leg. The severity was clear as teammates urgently signaled for medical assistance. Kone was stretchered off the field, waving to fans while using an oxygen mask.

Madibo initially received a yellow card but was shown a red after a VAR review, becoming the second Qatari player sent off following Homam el-Amin's earlier dismissal. Saliba, who substituted for Kone, scored a free-kick in the 64th minute, celebrating by holding up a replica of Kone's jersey. Substitute Jacob Shaffelburg's shot was deflected into the net by Qatar's Mohammad Manai for the fifth goal.

David completed his hat-trick in stoppage time, sealing the dominant win despite the overshadowing injury concern





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Canada World Cup Qatar Jonathan David Ismael Kone Injury Group B

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