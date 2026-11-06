Sekhukhune United face Orlando Pirates in Carling Knockout quarterfinal at Amstel Arena

Sekhukhune United aim to end Orlando Pirates dominance after three defeats this season, as the teams meet in the Carling Knockout quarterfinal on Saturday.

Sekhukhune United will look to end Orlando Pirates dominance when the sides meet in a Carling Knockout quarterfinal at the Amstel Arena on Saturday afternoon.

The Buccaneers have already beaten Babina Noko three times this season, once in the Betway Premiership and twice in the two-legged MTN8 semi-finals. Orlando Pirates are chasing a place in the Carling Knockout Cup semi-finals. Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has reached four finals since taking over last season, winning three trophies, and will look to retain the Carling Knockout, which would be the club first silverware of the campaign.

Also read Pirates aim for trophy dominance as Sekhukhune awaits

Sekhukhune United Seeks Confidence

Sekhukhune coach Papi Zothwane said his players are confident and ready despite the past results. You cannot dwell on the past based on what happened in our past results against Orlando Pirates. It is a new game. Our job as coaches is to give the players confidence, give them the structure and make them aware of the strengths and weaknesses of Pirates, said Zothwane during a media conference at the PSL offices in Parktown on Thursday.

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Zothwane added that his players cannot allow the past results against Pirates to dictate their confidence. He wants to retain the consistency he believes Babina Noko have developed over their past six matches. It cannot be played the same way. We have to change a bit.

We still want to keep the consistency of the team because we feel that in the past six games the team has done very well, commented Zothwane. Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has warned his charges against assuming they will repeat their previous results. Ouaddou also recalled the difficulties Pirates encountered against Zothwane Richards Bay team last season. I have warned my players that this will be one of our toughest games under the current coach, Papi Zothwane, said Ouaddou.

Orlando Pirates Warns Against Complacency

While he was there during our previous meetings, I do not believe he had fully implemented his ideas then; now, he is firmly in charge. If I remember correctly, we struggled against Richards Bay when he was involved. This will be a very difficult game; we must be at our best to win, added Ouaddou. For Orlando Pirates, Sipho Chaine is expected to retain his place between the posts.

Lebone Seema and Nkosinathi Sibisi are likely to marshal the central defence. In midfield, Thalente Mbatha could partner Thapelo Mokobodi, with Simphiwe Masilela potentially playing in the attacking midfield role. Upfront, Yanela Mbuthuma is expected to lead the Buccaneers attack. The expected defensive line includes Bulelani Sigomoshe, Lebone Seema, Nkosinathi Sibisi and Deon Hotto.

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Pirates Aim To Keep Silverware Hopes Alive

The midfield trio could be Thalente Mbatha, Thapelo Mokobodi and Simphiwe Masilela. Pirates will be eager to get back to winning ways after losing the MTN8 final, and with another trophy up for grabs, they will be determined to keep their hopes of silverware alive.