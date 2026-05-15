The article discusses the upcoming Champions League final between Sundowns and AS FAR, with a focus on the team's defensive struggles and the coach's potential lineup changes.

when they take on AS FAR in the first leg of the Champions League final at Loftus on Sunday (4pm). The Brazilians conceded seven goals in their last two matches against Siwelele FC and TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership, and Lunga says they can’t continue to be leaky.

"We have been working on it ," said the Zimbabwean international ahead of the clash. "This is because we are a big team, and it is not good the way we have been conceding goals. We will try to put our A-game and defend better in front of our supporters.

Lunga, who was part of the Sundowns team that lost to Egyptian side Pyramids FC in the final last season, said they are determined to get it right this time around.

"I am happy to play my second Champions League final, and as a team we will try to bring the trophy home. It has been a decade now since Sundowns won this competition. We will do our best to bring the trophy home.

"Without the experienced Kekana and Cupido, Cardoso is likely to turn to Khulumane Ndamane and Kegan Johannes at central defence to keep the dangerous AS FAR attackers at bay. Cardoso has players such as Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Teboho Mokoena, Marcelo Allende, Jayden Adams and Brayan León to get a favourable result at home. Can Cardoso fix limping Sundowns’ defence for the Champions League final





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Champions League Final Sundowns AS FAR Defence Coach Lineup Changes

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