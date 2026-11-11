Campbell returns to SA U-23 squad for Madagascar Olympic qualifiers

Shandre Campbell has been brought back from Bafana Bafana to help the SA U-23 team in their 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Madagascar at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Shandre Campbell has been brought back from Bafana Bafana to join the SA U-23 squad for the team's 2028 Olympic Games qualifiers against Madagascar. The 21-year-old winger says he is more than happy to play a senior role in the two matches, which will be played on Saturday and Tuesday at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville.

The U-23s are currently in camp in Pretoria finalising their preparations for the Madagascar matches. Both games are being played in South Africa because none of Madagascar's home stadiums meet Fifa standards. Campbell's return to the U-23 set-up follows consultations between Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane and SA U-23 mentor Raymond Mdaka. The move was confirmed after the two coaches agreed the winger could help the junior side in the qualifiers.

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Coach Pitso called me, Campbell told the media on Wednesday. He strongly believes in me, and said he wants me to help the U-23 team as a senior player. I said I would do anything for the nation. The U-23s have been my team since Cosafa, so I know everyone very well.

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Campbell Steps Up as Senior Player in U-23 Squad

SA U23 midfielder Shandre Campbell says Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane asked him to come and help Amaglug-glug in the 2028 Olympic back-to-back qualifier against Madagascar at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and Tuesday. He says he is happy to do so. The 21-year-old winger said he hoped his experience with the senior team would rub off on his teammates, but insisted he was not bigger than anyone else.

In the first team I had Thapelo Maseko, Luther Singh, Tashreeq and Oswin Appollis, and I always try to learn from them, he said. Coming from Bafana Bafana, I will just try and carry what I have learnt, and try to adapt to the team. Campbell moved from Club Brugge to KV Kortrijk in Belgium in July on a four-year deal. He explained that the move was driven by a need for regular game time.

From Bafana Bafana to U-23s: Campbell's Journey Continues

As a footballer, you need to be happy in life no matter what is happening. Club Brugge was good to me. But I didn't get game time, so I looked for an option where I could play. Kortrijk luckily came up.

I love them and they took me in as one of their own and life is good there. The qualifiers against Madagascar are a key step in the SA U-23 team's bid to reach the 2028 Olympic Games. Both matches will be played on home soil, giving the team an advantage as they look to secure a place in the next round of the qualification campaign.