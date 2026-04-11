Cameron Young Matches Scheffler's 65 to Take Masters Lead

Cameron Young carded a remarkable 7-under-par round to match Scottie Scheffler's score and take the lead at the Masters. The performance capped off a remarkable comeback for Young after a shaky start to the tournament, putting him in contention for the green jacket.

Cameron Young delivered a stunning performance in the third round of the Masters , matching World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler 's impressive 65 to seize the lead at Augusta National. Young's remarkable 7-under-par round was his best score in 15 career Masters rounds, eclipsing his previous best by two strokes. This phenomenal effort allowed him to significantly reduce the eight-shot gap he faced entering the day behind Rory McIlroy, who held the 36-hole lead.

As Young completed his round, he stood at 11 under par for the tournament, leaving McIlroy, still on the course, to chase the leaderboard. Having secured his biggest career victory at The Players Championship just last month, Young showcased his exceptional form, birdying four of his first eight holes on Saturday to turn in 4-under 32. He continued his momentum, adding a birdie on the challenging 10th hole and further narrowing McIlroy's lead to two shots with another birdie on the 13th. In stark contrast, McIlroy, playing five groups behind Young, reached the turn at even par, one of only two players within the top 20 not under par for the day. He did manage a birdie on the 10th, but then stumbled with bogeys on the first two holes of Amen Corner, putting pressure on his pursuit of the lead. Meanwhile, Young remained composed, reaching 11 under with a birdie on the 14th to tie for the lead for the first time in the tournament. Despite a slight setback with a bogey on the par-5 15th, he quickly regained composure with a birdie on the par-3 16th, securing his first outright lead of the Masters. Young's journey to the top was nothing short of extraordinary. His fifth Masters appearance began with a concerning start, including four bogeys through his first seven holes, raising doubts about his ability to make the weekend cut. He was still at 4 over through 11 holes on Thursday, facing an uphill battle. However, Young found a turning point on Amen Corner, where consecutive birdies ignited a remarkable transformation in his game. He has since performed exceptionally well and is now 15 under over his past 43 holes, demonstrating a remarkable ability to rebound and compete at the highest level. Prior to Friday's impressive 67, Young had only managed to break 70 once previously at Augusta National. He is now poised to contend for the coveted green jacket, having completely transformed his game from a shaky start. His third-round performance displayed the true depth of his talent and his determination to succeed in one of golf's most prestigious events. The shift in his performance shows his determination and resilience at the Masters





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