Cameron Young Matches Scheffler's 65, Takes Lead at Masters

Cameron Young fired a stunning 7-under-par round to match Scottie Scheffler's score and move into the lead at the Masters Tournament. The performance erased an eight-shot deficit and set up an exciting final round.

Cameron Young delivered a stellar performance in the third round of the Masters , matching World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler 's impressive 65 to seize the lead at Augusta National . Young's remarkable 7-under-par round marked his best score in 15 career Masters rounds, surpassing his previous best by two shots.

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This exceptional performance erased the significant eight-shot deficit he faced at the start of the day, trailing 36-hole leader Rory McIlroy. Young reached the clubhouse with a tournament total of 11 under par, while McIlroy remained on the course.<\/p>

Young, fresh off his biggest career victory at The Players Championship last month, displayed impressive early form with birdies on four of his first eight holes, reaching the turn at 4-under 32. He then birdied the challenging 10th hole and further narrowed McIlroy's lead to two strokes with another birdie on the 13th hole, setting the stage for an exciting finish.<\/p>

McIlroy, playing five groups behind Young, completed his turn at even par, standing as one of only two players within the top 20 not under par for the day. He subsequently carded a birdie on the 10th hole, only to stumble with bogeys on the first two holes of Amen Corner, highlighting the pressure and difficulty of the course.<\/p>

Young, meanwhile, continued his charge, reaching 11 under par with a birdie on the 14th hole, which tied him for the lead. Despite a dropped shot on the par-5 15th, he immediately recovered with a birdie on the par-3 16th, securing his first outright lead of the tournament.<\/p>

The rollercoaster of emotions was evident as Young, in his fifth Masters appearance, had faced the real possibility of missing the weekend cut after a shaky start on Thursday. He incurred four bogeys through his first seven holes and remained at 4 over par through 11 holes on the opening day.<\/p>

However, a turning point came with consecutive birdies on Amen Corner, which dramatically shifted his tournament trajectory. Over his past 43 holes, Young has impressively played at 15 under par, showcasing a remarkable comeback.<\/p>

Before Friday's 67, Young had only once previously broken 70 at Augusta National, underscoring the significance of his recent performance and his growing comfort on the course. This demonstrates that Young's perseverance and improvement are paying off.<\/p>





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