Calls to Ease Tax Burden on Retired Public Servants Pensions

A Modimolle resident urges National Treasury to review pension taxation for retired public servants, proposing a fairer threshold or exemption and recognition of tax already paid during their working lives.

A South African resident has publicly called on the national finance minister to review how retired public servants are taxed on their pensions, arguing that the current system unfairly penalises men and women who spent decades serving the nation.

Public Servant Demands Pension Tax Review

In a letter written from Modimolle, Makwela Matome said that public servants paid substantial amounts of tax through the pay-as-you-earn system throughout their working lives, only to find that their pensions continue to be taxed heavily once they retire. He described the situation as unjust, noting that a pension is the direct result of a lifetime of service and contribution to the government, and should not become a source of ongoing financial burden.

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The writer stressed that retirement ought to be a period of dignity and financial security rather than continued hardship. He pointed to the rising cost of living, including food, housing, transport and utilities, which places increasing pressure on household budgets. Medical expenses, which often increase with age, were highlighted as a particular concern for many older citizens who depend on fixed incomes.

According to the letter, many elderly former public servants are struggling to meet their basic needs, and taxation on pensions adds further strain to already limited resources. Families who support retired relatives are also affected, as they are often called upon to cover shortfalls that a fairer system might prevent. Matome made three specific requests to National Treasury.

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Specific Requests For Tax Exemptions

First, he asked that the provisions of the Income Tax Act governing public sector pensions be reviewed in full. Second, he proposed the introduction of a fairer tax threshold or exemption designed specifically for retired public servants.

Third, he urged government to formally recognise the decades of tax already paid during active service, arguing that this earlier contribution should be considered when determining how retirement income is treated. He concluded that honouring retirees is a way of honouring public service itself, and that such reforms would restore a sense of fairness across the public sector.

Linking Reforms To Elderly Welfare Goals

The letter also linked its proposals to the government's stated commitment to improve the quality of life for all citizens, with particular attention to the elderly. Matome argued that reforms of this kind would send a clear message that public service is valued beyond the years of active employment. Whether National Treasury will respond to the call remains to be seen.

The letter adds to ongoing public debate about tax fairness, the sustainability of retirement incomes and the obligations the state owes to those who have served it throughout their careers. It also invites a broader discussion on how tax policy can better support the dignity and wellbeing of older citizens in a time of rising living costs.