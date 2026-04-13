Calls to Amend Municipal Property Rates Act in South Africa to Cap Property Rates

South African property owners are calling for amendments to the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004 to cap the rates that municipalities can charge. The current system, based on municipal valuations and a cent amount set annually by local municipalities, is criticized for being unaffordable, giving municipalities unchecked power to increase charges, and failing to provide value for money. The lack of a cap is seen as unsustainable, impacting small businesses, employment, and the elderly.

There is a growing call for amendments to the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004 in South Africa , driven by concerns over the escalating burden of property rates on property owners across various sectors. The current system, which calculates rates by multiplying a property's municipal valuation by a cent amount (or randage) set annually by local municipalities, is under scrutiny.

This method is perceived by many as fundamentally flawed and increasingly unaffordable, particularly for those with residential, commercial, and industrial properties. Durban businessman and Queensmead industrial property owner Roy Tilley is at the forefront of this criticism, arguing that the existing formula grants municipalities unchecked power to continuously increase charges, impacting property owners directly. The core of the problem, according to critics, lies in the absence of a cap on the percentage applied to the property's value, which allows for potentially unsustainable increases. Unlike essential services like water and electricity, which can be managed or replaced, property rates are inescapable, forcing owners to bear the brunt of rising costs without recourse to alternative options. Tilley highlights that the objection process, which allows property owners to challenge valuations, does not address the fundamental issue of the formula itself, thus leaving ratepayers at a disadvantage. He emphasizes that the existing system is unsustainable because it continuously applies an increasing percentage to an already increasing property value, leading to a compounding effect that can cripple property owners and the broader economy. The implications of the current property rates system extend far beyond the immediate financial burden on property owners. Tilley stresses the broader economic impact, especially on small businesses. He owns a property in Queensmead that serves as an incubator for numerous small businesses, many occupying spaces under 100 square meters. He believes the unsustainable property rates could potentially force the closure of his property, leaving these small businesses without a place to operate and subsequently impacting employment. Many of the small tenants who rent space from him would lose their business and their employees would be unemployed. This situation underscores the critical role that property owners play in fostering economic activity and the detrimental effects that excessive rates can have on job creation and economic growth. Tilley specifically notes that the rising costs of rates are forcing him to reduce the working hours of long-term employees, highlighting the tangible impact on individuals and families. The erosion of profitability due to increased rates ultimately threatens the viability of businesses and the livelihoods of those they employ. Moreover, Tilley argues that municipalities are failing to provide adequate services in return for the rising costs. He cites poor road conditions, unmaintained verges, and service delivery failures in industrial areas as examples of the lack of value received for the increasing rates. The perceived disparity between rising costs and inadequate services further fuels the dissatisfaction among property owners, making the case for reform more urgent. Tilley also emphasizes the broader social consequences of the current system, particularly its impact on older people. He warns that as these costs continue to increase, older residents, whose incomes are largely fixed, will be forced out of their homes because they won't be able to afford the rates. The current situation is also portrayed as a form of municipal stakeholding in private property, where municipalities effectively become shareholders without contributing to the property's upkeep. He calls for the intervention of Parliament to amend the Municipal Property Rates Act of 2004, to address these critical issues, by establishing a cap on the maximum percentage that can be applied to any property. This would provide some measure of predictability and control over the ever-increasing cost burden. Tilley stresses the need for reform and argues that the current system effectively gives municipalities undue control over private property. In his experience, over eight years, the value of his property increased by 33%, while rates increased by 115%. This demonstrates the disproportionate and unsustainable nature of the current formula, driving home the urgency of the proposed amendments. The call for change is driven by a desire for fairness, economic stability, and the protection of both property owners and the broader community





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