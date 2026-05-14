Calls for Ramaphosa's recall grow amid ANC electoral decline and Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision not to resign and to challenge the panel report that led to his impeachment process has derailed a plan by his detractors in the ANC to remove him in a short time. His decision effectively halts the impeachment process to be undertaken by parliament via an impeachment committee.

Insiders blame electoral slide and Phala Phala for recall push. Mashatile, Mbalula and Lesufi's names circulate as caretaker talk grows. President Cyril Ramaphosa ’s decision not to resign and to challenge the panel report that led to his impeachment process has derailed a plan by his detractors in the ANC to remove him in a short time.

His decision effectively halts the impeachment process to be undertaken by parliament via an impeachment committee. Ramaphosa dug in his heels during a broadcast address to the nation on Monday, and said he will not resign as president of the republic. He said he would not be forced to resign by those ‘who seek to reverse the renewal of our society, the rebuilding of our institutions and the prosecution of corruption’





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