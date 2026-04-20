Calls for Privatization Mount as South African Airways Faces Legislative Scrutiny over Profit Claims

South African Airways is under fire again as experts challenge its R155 million profit report, sparking renewed political debate over whether the state-owned airline should be sold or closed.

As South African Airways (SAA) prepares for its upcoming appearance before Parliament to discuss its latest annual report, the national carrier finds itself once again at the center of a heated national debate. The airline, which has historically been a significant drain on the public purse, is facing renewed calls from industry experts and taxpayers alike for either complete privatization or an outright shutdown.

These demands have been reignited following the release of the entity’s financial results for the 2024/25 fiscal year, which claimed a net profit of R155 million. While the management team has touted this figure as a turning point in the airline's long-standing financial struggles, many skeptical observers are raising red flags regarding the underlying reality of these financial statements. Prominent economist Dawie Roodt has been particularly vocal in his criticism, publicly questioning the legitimacy of the reported profit. Roodt argues that a deeper, more granular scrutiny of the financial documentation suggests that the profit might not be as straightforward as presented. He is urging members of Parliament to adopt a rigorous stance during the upcoming legislative hearing. According to Roodt, parliamentarians have a duty to hold the airline's executive leadership accountable by demanding total transparency and a clear explanation of how these figures were derived. He remains unconvinced that the public narrative provided by SAA accurately reflects the true health of the company, suggesting that the complexity of their accounting might be masking ongoing operational weaknesses that continue to threaten the national interest. For many years, South African Airways has been sustained by tens of billions of rands in government bailouts, money that critics argue could have been better spent on essential public services such as infrastructure, healthcare, or education. Roodt and other proponents of structural reform insist that the persistent reliance on state funding is unsustainable. The argument is that the aviation market has evolved significantly and the government should not be competing in the commercial airline industry. Instead of continuing to throw good money after bad in an attempt to resuscitate a struggling state-owned enterprise, the consensus among certain economic analysts is that the state should offload its stake. By either selling the airline to private investors or closing its doors permanently, the government could stop the hemorrhaging of public funds and provide clarity to a sector that has been stifled by uncertainty for far too long. As the hearing approaches, the pressure is mounting on legislators to look past the superficial positive headlines and address the systemic issues that have plagued the airline for decades





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