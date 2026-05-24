CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns Win Second Title

South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns have won the CAF Champions League title for a second time after they played out a 1-1 draw with hosts ASFAR of Morocco in the second leg of the final. The Brazilians took the tie 2-1 on aggregate to win the continental championship for a second time.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns have won the CAF Champions League title for a second time after they played out a 1\u20131\u20131 draw with hosts ASFAR of Morocco in the second leg of the final, held at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

Combined with a 1\u20100 win in the first leg in Tshwane last weekend, the Brazilians took the tie 2\u20113 on aggregate to win the continental championship for a second time, adding to their maiden triumph a decade ago in 2016. ASFAR started strongly and dominated the opening quarter of the match, though they created only one genuine chance, with Mohamed Hrimat slicing a shot well wide in the 16th minute after good work down the right flank from Reda Slim and Anas Bach.

Around the midway point of the first half, Sundowns began to find their rhythm, with Kutlwano Lethlaku seeing a low drive saved by ASFAR goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti, before Tashreeq Matthews flashed a long-range effort wide of the mark. The hosts were awarded a penalty via VAR review in the 37th minute when Divine Lunga was caught out by Slim and fouled the ASFAR no. 10 in trying to recover.

Hrimat took the spot kick and coolly converted to make it 1\u20101\u20113 on aggregate. Three minutes later the Moroccan side almost found the back of the net again, with Abdelfettah Hadraf arriving late to meet a pull back from the left by-line, but he struck a volley off target. Sundowns were close to levelling the game early in injury time before the break when Brayan Leon helped Lunga’s cross from the left toward goal, but Tagnaouti made a sharp save.

However, the ASFAR goalkeeper was helpless to prevent a brilliant equaliser from Sundowns on the cusp of halftime, as Leon and Matthews combined before Teboho Mokoena thumped home a half-volley via the underside of the crossbar – a priceless away goal for the Brazilians, putting them back ahead 2\u20113 on aggregate. Sundowns controlled the game well in the second half until the 72nd minute when Ronwen Williams fumbled a low shot and collided with Youssef El Fahli in an attempt to claim the loose ball.

Another VAR review was called for, and a second penalty was awarded to ASFAR. However, Williams redeemed himself with a magnificent save from Hrimat’s spot kick, keeping the visitors in charge of the tie. ASFAR kept on fighting in their search for a second goal, but the missed penalty deflated their spirits, as well as the fervour of their supporters (who began leaving in the dying minutes), as the match ultimately closed out with a 1\u20117\u20113 draw.

Sundowns took the title to complete their away leg victory and sealed the championship





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Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League ASFAR Morocco Ronwen Williams Mohamed Hrimat Teboho Mokoena Tashreeq Matthews Kutlwano Lethlaku CAF Champions League Final

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