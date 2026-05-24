CAF Champions League final 2nd leg: AS FAR vs Mamelodi Sundowns

The stage is set for the conclusion to the CAF Champions League 2025/26 campaign when AS FAR host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg.

The stage is set for the conclusion to the CAF Champions League 2025/26 campaign when AS FAR host Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg. With Mamelodi Sundowns carrying a slender 1-0 advantage from last weekend’s first leg in Pretoria, it is everything to play for at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with a record-breaking prize on offer.

Beyond lifting Africa’s biggest club prize, the champions will also secure qualification for three major international competitions. A superb free-kick, but the South African side were left ruing missed chances that could have put them firmly in control of the tie. AS FAR, meanwhile, remain within touching distance and will feel a one-goal deficit leaves them with every chance of overturning the result on home soil.

The South African side have shown resilience and maturity throughout the campaign, but will know that navigating a hostile atmosphere in Rabat may represent their toughest challenge yet. Mamelodi Sundowns coach Cardoso expressed his confidence in his team's ability to secure the win, citing their previous experiences in CAF Champions League finals. AS FAR, by contrast, are chasing a first Champions League title since 1985 and will lean heavily on a formidable home record in continental competition.

Backed by a packed stadium, the Moroccan side believe they have both the quality and momentum to mount a comeback. AS FAR coach Alexandre Santos emphasized the importance of playing at home and fighting until the end, which is their intention. The second leg promises to be an intense and closely contested match, with both teams determined to emerge victorious





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CAF Champions League AS FAR Mamelodi Sundowns Africa's Biggest Club Prize International Competitions

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