Cachalia recommends Mkhwanazi to lead Hawks, cabinet approval pending

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has recommended Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to lead the Hawks, but cabinet approval is still required. The move aims to strengthen the fight against organised crime and rebuild public trust.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia has recommended Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to lead the Hawks, but the appointment remains subject to cabinet approval. The decision comes as South Africa's criminal justice system faces a crisis of confidence following allegations of criminal infiltration and political interference in law enforcement.

The Madlanga commission is investigating the conduct of senior police officials and the police ministry itself is operating under an acting minister. Cachalia has already submitted a memorandum to the cabinet seeking approval for Mkhwanazi's appointment. The completion of the decision requires the cabinet's process and a parliamentary process, he said. He said the need to communicate action to the public and strengthen the police service had informed his decision to announce that he had made a choice.

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Mkhwanazi Career Background In Specialised Policing

My decision doesn't in any way prevent the cabinet from exercising its mind, he said. The Hawks have been without a permanent national head since the retirement of Lebeya in May 2025. Mkhwanazi, who joined the South African Police Service as a student constable in 1993, has spent much of his career in specialised policing, including heading the special task force, before being appointed KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner in December 2018. He previously served as acting national police commissioner in 2011.

Cabinet has not yet approved the appointment. Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia on why he decided to recommend Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the only candidate to lead the Hawks. His July 6 2025 media briefing, in which he alleged that criminal syndicates had infiltrated law enforcement and intelligence structures and that senior political and police figures had interfered in sensitive investigations, prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

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The commission, chaired by acting deputy chief justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, was tasked with investigating the veracity and extent of the allegations, including claims of organised crime, the manipulation of investigations, and the victimisation of officials resisting criminal influence. Cachalia said the appointment formed part of a broader effort to strengthen the police service's response to organised crime, including increased funding and strengthening the leadership of metropolitan anti-gang units.

Cachalia Seeks To Rebuild Public Trust In Police

He said he had engaged with the national police commissioner before making the announcement and would not have proceeded without that engagement. Cachalia said the decision is intended to provide greater certainty in the fight against organised crime and rebuild public trust in the police service. We're criticised for being indecisive. We're criticised for having too many acting appointments.

We're criticised for not filling vacancies ... I need to stabilise the DPCI and build the DPCI into a main vehicle for fighting organised crime, he said. Masemola says Idac was executing a bigger plan but failed. The appointment is part of a broader effort to strengthen the police service's response to organised crime.

The decision comes as South Africa's criminal justice system faces a crisis of confidence following allegations of criminal infiltration and the Madlanga commission.