Caby e-hailing app opens in Cape Town as a safer alternative to Uber and Bolt, featuring fixed per-kilometre pricing with no surge pricing and rigorous driver screening processes.

The Caby e-hailing application has officially opened its services to riders in Cape Town, positioning itself as a safer and fairer alternative to established market leaders such as Uber and Bolt. This new entrant into the Western Cape transport sector has prioritized regulatory compliance and safety mechanisms over immediate transparency regarding its financial structure.

Caby Receives NPTR Registration Certificate

Caby has officially been issued a certificate of registration by the National Public Transport Regulator (NPTR), validating its operation under the National Land Transport Amendment Act. The company stated on Thursday that it is the first local e-hailing app in the Western Cape to secure this specific regulatory status. This legislative requirement mandates that all e-hailing platforms must register with the national regulator to operate legally. While Bolt became the first national platform to register in February, Caby's registration marks a significant milestone for local operators in the region.

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Rigorous Driver Screening and Onboarding

The platform implements a strict, in-person vetting process for all potential drivers at its Cape Town contact centre before they are activated on the network. Caby explicitly states that it interviews drivers personally and verifies their permits, professional licences, and police clearance records. This human-centric onboarding approach is designed to ensure that only qualified and cleared individuals can provide transport services. The company emphasizes that this level of scrutiny is a core component of its commitment to passenger safety and operational integrity.

Enhanced Safety Protocols for Passengers

To ensure rider security, Caby requires all passengers to upload a profile photo and receive a unique one-time Pin before a trip commences. Drivers must verify this Pin to confirm they are picking up the correct person who booked the ride. The company also monitors trips directly from its contact centre to provide an additional layer of oversight. In emergencies, an in-app SOS button alerts three nominated contacts and the company centre simultaneously, which can then escalate the situation to the nearest police or emergency services.

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Fixed Fare Structure Eliminates Surge Pricing

Unlike many competitors, Caby has announced a fixed fare structure based on a per-kilometre rate, with two distinct rates: one from 6am to 10pm and another for overnight trips. The platform explicitly prohibits surge pricing, a practice often criticized for increasing costs during high demand. Founder and COO Denise Walker explained in a statement on Friday that surge pricing punishes people at the exact moment they are most vulnerable, such as when it is busy, raining, or when they just need to get home.

Market Position and Competitive Landscape

Caby enters the Cape Town market pitching itself as a direct alternative to Uber and Bolt, emphasizing fairness and safety over dynamic pricing models. Although the company has not yet disclosed specific fare amounts or the total number of drivers currently active on the platform, its regulatory compliance and safety features are central to its value proposition. The launch represents a challenge to dominant players by offering a locally registered service with a transparent and fixed cost structure for riders in the Western Cape.