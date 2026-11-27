Cabinet has confirmed Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the new national head of the Hawks, filling a vacancy left by Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya's retirement in May 2025. Mkhwanazi previously served as KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner and made allegations of criminal infiltration that led to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Cabinet has confirmed Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the new national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation ( DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks. The appointment was announced by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post- Cabinet media briefing.

Mkhwanazi, who served as KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner since 2018, takes over the position previously held by Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya. Lebeya's term ended in May 2025, leaving the role vacant until now. The appointment follows a formal recommendation by Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia. Cabinet concurrence was a mandatory statutory requirement under the legislation governing the Hawks, making the leadership change official and binding.

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Mkhwanazi Leads Hawks After Stability Concerns

Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi had been serving as acting national head of the Hawks for several months. The formalisation of Mkhwanazi's appointment brings stability to the unit's leadership after the extended acting arrangement. Mkhwanazi's appointment marks a significant development in the country's law enforcement leadership. It follows his high-profile allegations of criminal infiltration within the criminal justice system and political interference in police operations.

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His allegations sparked national debate and led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. The appointment comes as the country grapples with organised crime, corruption and allegations of criminal networks operating within law enforcement structures. As the former KwaZulu-Natal police chief, Mkhwanazi brings extensive operational experience to the national stage. He is tasked with steering the DPCI's mandate against high-impact and organised crime.

Major General Phumelele Makoba is currently serving as the Acting KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Police Commissioner following Mkhwanazi's move to the national Hawks leadership. Makoba has represented the provincial police leadership at recent official engagements. Mkhwanazi steps into a role that has been vacant since the end of May 2025. The position was left open following the retirement of the former Hawks head, Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya.

Critical Transition For Hawks Leadership Stability

The transition comes at a critical time for the law enforcement agency, which has been navigating complex investigations and internal restructuring. The formalisation of Mkhwanazi's appointment brings stability to the unit's leadership structure after an extended acting arrangement.