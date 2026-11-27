South African Cabinet endorses District Development Model One Plans for six provinces. Minister Ntshavheni details progress on state capture recovery and economic growth strategies.

The South Africa n Cabinet has officially endorsed the reviewed District Development Model One Plans for six provinces, marking a significant step toward improving public service delivery and infrastructure. The approved frameworks cover the Eastern Cape, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape. These strategic documents are designed to harmonize planning and execution across national, provincial, and local government levels.

Implementation of District Development Frameworks

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni announced during a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday that the executive has instructed relevant state organs to facilitate the rollout of these plans. The government will align resources, ensure rigorous monitoring, and maintain consistent reporting to drive infrastructure development and economic expansion. The approval processes for the remaining two provinces, Gauteng and the North West, are currently being finalized. Ntshavheni stated that the review assessed whether the plans offer an effective framework for integrated planning, budgeting, and implementation across all three spheres of government.

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Progress on State Capture Response

The Cabinet acknowledged advancements in executing President Cyril Ramaphosa's response to the State Capture Commission's recommendations. Authorities have approved the publication of the first-quarter 2026/27 progress report for both Parliament and public review. Ntshavheni detailed that the presidential response encompasses 60 distinct actions. Of these, 34 are already completed or substantially finalized, and an additional 11 are progressing as scheduled. She reported that financial recoveries associated with state capture have reached R17.2 billion.

Furthermore, fifteen related cases are currently under judicial review, and six have been successfully concluded with convictions secured. The executive also highlighted advancements in critical reform areas, notably initiatives aimed at enhancing whistleblower safeguards and professionalizing the public sector. However, a recent Constitutional Court ruling that invalidated the Public Procurement Act of 2024 has disrupted four actions that were being executed under that legislation. Ntshavheni noted that drafting new legislative measures will be necessary to reinstate these specific reforms.

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Business Events and Economic Catalysts

The briefing also highlighted the business events sector as a significant catalyst for economic growth, job creation, investment, trade, and tourism. South Africa's position as a premier business-events destination on the African continent is being cemented through strategic efforts. During 2025, the South African National Convention Bureau backed 118 regional and international bids, successfully securing 72. This effort attracted 41,679 delegates and injected approximately R1.16 billion into the national economy. Ntshavheni added that the Cabinet emphasized the ongoing execution of the national bidding and hosting strategy, stressing the need for improved intergovernmental coordination to maximize developmental and economic benefits.

Aviation Safety and Tourism Milestones

Additionally, the country is poised for another record-breaking year in international tourist arrivals for 2026. Ntshavheni revealed that in October 2026 alone, South Africa received 1,020,249 international visitors. This figure reflects a 10% increase from October 2025. Cumulatively, the first ten months of the year recorded 9,437,084 international arrivals, marking a 10.2% year-on-year growth. This milestone builds on the country's continued momentum in the sector, supported by strong international marketing and infrastructure development.

The Cabinet also praised South African Airways for being ranked as the seventh-best airline globally in the TIME World's Best Airlines for 2027 list. The carrier achieved a notable score of 92.16 and earned second place worldwide in both the Full-Service Airlines and Most Family-Friendly Airlines categories. Highlighting the nation's excellence in the global aviation sector, Ntshavheni noted that South Africa scored 95.12% in the latest International Civil Aviation Organisation safety assessment. This places the country first in Africa and seventh globally. This recent safety oversight evaluation aligns with South Africa celebrating 40 years without a fatal commercial airline accident, representing an extraordinary milestone in the nation's aviation safety history.