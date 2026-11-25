Cabinet has approved the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the new head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks. The position had been vacant since May 2025.

Cabinet has approved the appointment of Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as the new head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks.

The approval was confirmed on Wednesday after Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia submitted a Cabinet memorandum seeking the necessary concurrence for Mkhwanazi's appointment. The decision paves the way for Mkhwanazi to take over leadership of the specialised police unit responsible for investigating serious organised crime, corruption, serious commercial crime and other priority offences. The appointment follows a lengthy period without a permanent national head of the Hawks.

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Cabinet Approves Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Hawks Appointment

The position became vacant in May 2025 following the retirement of Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya. Lieutenant-General Siphesihle Nkosi has since served as acting national head of the unit. Cachalia confirmed to Parliament on Wednesday that Cabinet had concurred with his recommendation to appoint Mkhwanazi to the vacant position. Legislation requires the police minister to first obtain Cabinet's approval before appointing a head of the Hawks.

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Cachalia said Mkhwanazi's appointment would strengthen efforts to fight organised crime. We appointed General Mkhwanazi to head the priorities and organised crime committee in the NATJOINTs, Cachalia said. Today, I can confirm that cabinet concurred with my proposal that he be appointed to head the Hawks, which I think is an important step in fighting organised crime.

The proposed appointment was previously defended by Cachalia, who argued that the Hawks needed permanent leadership to strengthen the fight against organised crime and powerful criminal networks. Mkhwanazi has served as KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner since 2018 and brings extensive policing experience to the position. He previously served as acting national police commissioner between 2011 and 2013 and was also a commander in the SAPS Special Task Force.

Mkhwanazi Alarms Law Enforcement With Criminal Syndicate Claims

Mkhwanazi rose to national prominence in July 2025 after making explosive allegations about criminal syndicates infiltrating law enforcement and intelligence structures, as well as alleged political interference in police investigations. His allegations implicated several senior figures, including then Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, who was subsequently placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The allegations led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to investigate alleged criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi has been in the spotlight since 6 July last year, when he held a media briefing exposing allegations of criminal infiltration within the South African Police Service. His revelations led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which was set up to investigate the allegations he made during the briefing.

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Freedom Front Plus Supports Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Hawks Leadership

Freedom Front Plus MP Wouter Wessels has backed the proposed appointment of Mkhwanazi as head of the Hawks, saying he believes the appointment would be positive for the fight against crime. The Hawks are responsible for investigating serious organised crime, corruption, serious commercial crime and other priority offences.